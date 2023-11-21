Solana down 6% in one day; A huge drop in arrivals to $30?

Even though many assets in the cryptocurrency space have been recording progress over the past few weeks, Solana (SOL) has declined by more than 6% in a single day, diving below the psychologically important level of $60. Managed to cross for some time and is in danger of decline. Ahead.

Indeed, as crypto trading expert Ali Martinez pointed out, Solana’s TD Sequential indicator has displayed a sell signal on the crypto asset’s weekly chart, adding that “traders eyeing profit-booking opportunities in the coming day.” “Analyzing Chart Patterns According to He Posted On 20th November.

In particular, as Martínez highlighted, the confirmation of the bearish formation could lead Solana to continue moving towards the $45 price mark, potentially “even falling to $30”, which the press This would indicate a huge decline of 46.13% from its price in time.

Solana price action analysis. Source: ali martinez

Indeed, created by market analyst Tom DeMark, the TD Sequential is a technical analysis (TA) indicator that helps to assess potential trend reversal and continuation patterns in financial markets, including the crypto market, as it aims to identify points at which On which the asset is priced. Direction may change.

solana price analysis

As things stand, the seventh-largest digital asset by market capitalization is currently trading at $55.69, down 6.58% over the last 24 hours, but still up 0.71% over the last seven days and up 92.58%. There is an edge. According to the data of last month, November 21.

Solana 24 hour price chart. Source: finbold

Meanwhile, the sudden drop in the price of Solana came after the bad news in which the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently marked this asset as securities along with Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC) and others. Did. Filed a lawsuit against Kraken, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges.

