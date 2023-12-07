Solana dominates Ethereum in daily active wallets, SOL back to $140?

Solana (SOL), the fourth-generation blockchain, has made a remarkable comeback when looking at on-chain metrics. Citing Artemis data, Step Data Insights on X noted that Solana’s daily active wallets surpassed that of leading smart contract platform Ethereum. This development comes as SOL prices have been crossing resistance levels over the past few months.

Solana’s Resurgence Continues, Daily Active Wallets Overtake Ethereum

According to Step Data Insights, Solana’s daily active wallets are currently at around 400,000, slightly ahead of Ethereum. This increase in activity shows that Solana is attracting a growing user base, and more people are eager to explore its ecosystem, which includes DeFi, NFTs, and other protocols.

Additional data from Artemis shows that Solana even surpasses Ethereum in the number of daily transactions. Although Ethereum leads in DeFi total value locked (TVL), Solana’s low fees and scalable environment may explain why users choose this high-performance network.

Overall, recent favorable price action could propel Solana into a correction in Q4 2023. To determine quantity, step data insights notes SOL has increased by more than 210% in the last three months. During this time, ETH’s gains have been limited.

The analytical platform states that the coin has increased by only 39%. For example, over the past three months, SOL rose from around $17 to a peak of almost $70. Meanwhile, ETH rose from around $1,500 to a peak of around $2,300, recorded on December 6.

This recovery points to increasing investor confidence. However, only time will tell whether SOL will gain ground in the sessions or not. From the daily chart, prices have been moving horizontally from the second half of November to early December 2023.

The immediate resistance line is at $70. With SOL moving inside a bullish flag, any bounce above the November 2023 high would be the building block for a potential leg-up that would take SOL to April 2022 highs of $140.

Spot Bitcoin ETF Hopes, Firedancer Lifting Solana

Altcoins including Solana are racing higher as the crypto market improves. Following the court ruling, SOL remains relatively firm despite the FTX estate being allowed to liquidate the coin in secondary markets to repay creditors.

Solana has also benefited from hopes of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving the first Bitcoin ETF. However, the recent release of Firedancer, a validator client developed by Jump Crypto on the testnet, has supported SOL.

The client will make the network more flexible and performant. Firedancer will go live in the first half of 2024. Once live, the new client is expected to improve the reliability of Solana.

source: www.newsbtc.com