November 20, 2023
Solana dex trading volume surges 54% in the past week, TVL climbs


Solana has seen a huge increase in trading volume over the past seven days on two decentralized exchanges, Radium and Orca. According to the data, this dramatic surge led to a 42% increase in the Total Value Locked (TVL) of SOL.

The price of SOL also reacted to this increased interest, making notable gains over the past week and rising above $60 to reach a high of $67.69 on November 15.

Solana’s DEX volume increased by 54% in a week.

Data from DeFiLlama showed a 54% increase in Solana trading volume on decentralized exchanges (DEX). According to the data, the total trading volume exceeded $3.01 billion, which is a new high in the SOL ecosystem.

SOL trading volume on the two top decentralized exchanges, Orca and Radium, increased by 45.7% and 47.79% respectively, bringing the total to 95.49% in a week. Additionally, Orca’s utility token reacted to this huge increase in trading volume, rising by nearly 20%.

Following this development, SOL TVL increased by 42% from $409.68 million on November 1 to $584.56 million on Monday, November 20. This development secured Solana among the top three chains in weekly transaction volume behind Ethereum ($9.97 billion) and Arbitrum ($4.49 billion). ,

SOL rises amid surge in ecosystem activity

Apart from a remarkable 7-day increase in trading volume, Solana has performed remarkably well over the past 30 days. SOL has recorded an impressive 30-day price gain of 125%.

Amidst this frenzy, prominent crypto investor and CEO of Ark Invest, Cathie Wood, expressed optimism about Solana’s potential growth. During a CNBC interview on November 15, he praised the Solana blockchain for its speed and efficiency. As a result of Wood’s bullish sentiment, the price of SOL increased even more, reaching 20% ​​within a day.

However, although SOL took advantage of these positive changes to surge above $60, its rally has stalled. After an irregular price rise to $67.69 on November 15, the price of SOL fell to $55 on November 17.

Its price is now $60.66, with a 24-hour price increase of 1.49%. But despite a slight price increase over the past 24 hours, SOL has retained more than 5% of its last week’s gains.

Solana Price Outlook

The chart below shows that Solana (SOL) has broken out of a bearish trend line and formed a new trendline. After trading between the $18 and $20 range for several weeks, SOL broke a key resistance at $23 in mid-October. And since then, the token has been unstoppable.

Source: tradingview.com

SOL continued to rise, breaking another important resistance at the $42 price level and rising above $60 on November 15. Although bears have struggled to suppress SOL’s progress, the token is still well above the two simple moving averages ($24.59 and $36.25).

So even if the asset price has declined, there is a support level at the $58 price level that could prevent further downside.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

11 Rare Coins That Sold for Over $1 Million

11 Rare Coins That Sold for Over $1 Million

November 20, 2023
I was quoted a rate of $2,000 per year for long term care insurance. Is it too much? , SmartAsset

I was quoted a rate of $2,000 per year for long term care insurance. Is it too much? , SmartAsset

November 20, 2023

You may have missed

11 Rare Coins That Sold for Over $1 Million

11 Rare Coins That Sold for Over $1 Million

November 20, 2023
I was quoted a rate of $2,000 per year for long term care insurance. Is it too much? , SmartAsset

I was quoted a rate of $2,000 per year for long term care insurance. Is it too much? , SmartAsset

November 20, 2023
Saga Announces $5M Raise in Seed Expansion to Drive Accelerated Growth

Saga Announces $5M Raise in Seed Expansion to Drive Accelerated Growth

November 20, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

As companies prepare for EU deforestation regulation, the bears are becoming louder than the bulls

November 20, 2023
German producer price index fell for the fourth consecutive month

German producer price index fell for the fourth consecutive month

November 20, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Sam Mendes, Andrew Scott and Nicole Scherzinger win big at Evening Standard Theater Awards

November 20, 2023