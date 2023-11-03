Solana Bulls Are Charging – Could $50 Be Just Around the Corner?

For update…

Despite experiencing minor setbacks on the 24-hour time frame, Solana has displayed remarkable resilience on its bullish path. Recent on-chain data shows that the altcoin closed the month of October with an impressive gain of 62%.

This jump in performance has attracted considerable attention condolence reporting Solana’s growing social dominance. According to their data, about 2% of all discussions related to the top 100 assets are now related to SOL. This growing conversation around the altcoin, closely aligned with its rising price, indicates a significant increase in interest and optimism.

Solana: Strong buying momentum, higher time frame signals

Examining the price chart of Solana, it becomes clear that buying volume is increasing, while the upward momentum remains steady. On higher time frame charts, moving beyond the $27-$30 range serves as a clear signal that further gains are on the horizon.

#solana, which has now returned to the #7 spot in the market cap rankings, has now seen its value increase by +62% in a stellar month of October. Specifically, about 2% of all discussions related to the top 100 assets concerned $SOLand there will be increasing amounts #speed, pic.twitter.com/KdMdULhyq3 – Santiment (@santimentfeed) 31 October 2023

These gains materialized as, despite an 8.5% decline in 24 hours, the current SOL price on CoinGecko is $39.00. Over the past seven days, the token has gained an impressive 20.6%. The Fibonacci extension levels come into play here, indicating that $44.08 and $51.46 are important ranges where bulls may decide to book profits and wait for a retracement.

Investors can consider these levels as potential profit taking points while anticipating a retracement. By strategically monitoring and acting according to these levels, traders can make more informed and profitable decisions in the constantly evolving world of cryptocurrencies.

SOL market cap just over $16 billion. Chart: tradingview.com

Despite initial concerns over FTX burning approximately 57 million SOL tokens, Solana’s market capitalization has displayed significant growth, rising to an impressive $16.36 billion. This surge in market capitalization serves as proof of the resiliency and attractiveness of the Solana blockchain in the face of potential setbacks.

A major factor contributing to Solana’s remarkable performance lies in the strength of its ecosystem. With a fast, scalable, and low-cost network, Solana has attracted many projects and developers. Its DeFi and NFT platforms have gained significant popularity, further increasing the appeal of the SOL token.

SOL price action in the last week. Source: Coingeco

Challenges and the way forward

While Solana’s recent performance has been impressive, the cryptocurrency market is inherently volatile and subject to sudden changes. It is important for investors to remain vigilant and informed, especially given potential regulatory developments and market dynamics.

The upward momentum of Solana indicates the possibility of reaching $50 soon. The platform’s progress and market support indicate a promising trajectory. If this trend continues, reaching $50 could mark a significant win for Solana, potentially reshaping the crypto landscape.

(The content of this site should not be construed as investment advice. Investing involves risk. When you invest, your capital is subject to risk).

Featured image from Priya_Barkarisma/Pixabay

source: www.newsbtc.com