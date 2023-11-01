Solana (SOL) continues to move higher, also defying recent reports of embattled crypto exchange FTX transferring millions of funds into SOL and other tokens. The cryptocurrency is now hovering near the crucial $40 resistance point, displaying remarkable resilience and determination.

According to the latest data from CoinGecko, the current SOL price is $37.96, which represents a 5% increase in the last 24 hours and a seven-day increase of 21.3%.

The journey towards $40 has been an exciting one, with SOL up nearly 80% from its intramonth low of $21.07, a level touched around October 12, according to CoinMarketCap data. While SOL has demonstrated its potential, the question on everyone’s mind is whether it can actually break the $40 resistance and continue its uptrend.

Solana bullish momentum and technical indicators

Last week, there were ominous signs of a reversal when SOL fell below the $30 mark. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) proved to be a strong support as it jumped to 70, strengthening bullish sentiment among traders. This key technical indicator suggested the cryptocurrency had more room to rise, encouraging traders to keep their buying positions open.

A turning point in SOL’s chart was the accumulation drive at the $30 mark. This price level allowed the bulls to build the momentum needed to resume the uptrend. The subsequent surge pushed Solana’s price above $35, taking it closer to the elusive $40 milestone.

SOLUSD is currently trading at $38.48 on Daily Chart: Tradingview.com

Path to $40 – Key metrics to watch

As Solana approaches the $40 resistance level, several key metrics and indicators are worth monitoring to assess the cryptocurrency’s chances of breaking this important barrier.

Increases in trading volume are often accompanied by strong price movements. Traders should keep an eye on SOL’s trading volumes as increased buying interest could indicate a possible breakout.

Sentiment analysis on social media platforms, forums and news sources can provide valuable insights into market sentiment. Positive sentiment can fuel bullishness, while negative sentiment can signal potential headwinds.

The Solana ecosystem is dynamic and constantly evolving. Any significant development, partnership or platform upgrade could impact the price trajectory of SOL.

Solana’s journey to $40 has been characterized by a combination of technical strength, market sentiment, and ecosystem growth. Although it has shown remarkable resilience, achieving this milestone will depend on a confluence of factors.

Traders and enthusiasts are keenly watching for signs of a potential breakout, and the coming days will reveal if SOL can maintain its bullish momentum and break the $40 resistance.

