Solana Blockchain: A New Frontier in Gaming and NFTs

Over the past month, the Solana (SOL) blockchain has seen a significant increase in the number of Web3 games, which has coincided with an increase in the value of its native token. A report by Game7, titled “State of Web3 Gaming in 2023”, highlights the growth of crypto games in the Epic Games Store – from just 10 in January to 69 by October.

Solana’s gaming ecosystem now proudly hosts over 125 games, ranking it as the fourth most used blockchain and the most prominent non-EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) chain for game developers. This diverse collection includes genres ranging from sci-fi MMOs to fantasy pet battlers, showcasing the network’s versatility in gaming.

Solana remains the largest non-EMV ecosystem of Web3 games

Despite being second only to the Ethereum virtual machine, which is preferred by 74% of blockchain games, Solana’s virtual machine has gained remarkable popularity, accounting for 10% of the market. As we previously reported, “Solana remains the largest non-EVM ecosystem of Web3 games.”

games on solana

Highlighting major games on Solana, Star Atlas is a standout – a sci-fi MMORPG in development using Solana for tokens and NFTs. Its early access footage reveals an exciting universe filled with advanced spaceships and futuristic characters. Even after the game’s studio size was reduced by 73% in July, development continues, as evidenced by a playable demo for Star Atlas NFT holders released on the Epic Games Store in September 2022.

Aurory, a fantasy RPG reminiscent of Pokemon and The Matrix, initially launched its NFTs and AURY tokens on Solana, but has plans to expand to Ethereum’s Arbitrum network. Its RPG expansion, “Seekers of Tokens”, will soon be available on the Epic Games Store. Another interesting game, Yaku, supports both Solana and Ethereum blockchains. It is a dystopian sci-fi social metaverse game currently in early access on the Epic Games Store, with gradual development planned over the next five to seven years.

Additionally, Chain Crisis, a cyberpunk shooter set in Warpgate City, and Angelic, a sci-fi RPG with various modes, are upcoming games on the Epic Games Store. Angelique raised $10 million, avoiding a “pay-to-win” or “play-to-earn” model, and offering alternative NFT elements on both Solana and Ethereum.

Solana’s most valuable NFT collection

In the NFT domain, Solana has seen notable growth with its top project, Mad Lads, seeing a 122% increase in one week. This PFP project has now become the most valuable collection on the network by floor price and market cap, with a significant increase of almost $5,750 (100 SOL). Mad Lads even momentarily overtook DeGods in terms of value, which was a significant moment for Solana enthusiasts. As reported by the publication Decrypt, Coral co-founder Armani Ferrante sees Mad Lads as filling the void left by DeGods.

Additionally, Mad Lads has shown impressive trading volume, ranking third among NFT projects last week, according to CryptoSlam data. The surge is attributed to Solana’s momentum and Coral’s special early access offer for its upcoming Backpack exchange, which recently received a license to operate in Dubai.

Solana’s blockchain is growing as a significant player in the gaming and NFT sector, supported by a growing number of engaging games and high-value NFT projects. This advancement highlights the network’s potential to shape the future of digital gaming and digital collectibles.

power of solana

Over the past month, Solana’s native token SOL has seen an increase of more than 140%, which is more than Bitcoin (25%) and Ethereum (26.5%) during the same time frame. Last Tuesday, SOL added another $12 to its value, reaching $68, after which ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood commented that Solana is now faster and more cost-effective than Ethereum.

Solana stands out as a potentially successful project in this coming crypto bull market due to its unique combination of high throughput, low transaction costs, and a growing ecosystem. Unlike many other blockchain platforms that struggle with scalability and high fees, Solana’s innovative architecture, which includes a proof-of-history (PoH) consensus algorithm, allows it to process large numbers of transactions per second without compromising security or decentralization. Enables to do.

This efficiency attracts developers and businesses, fostering a vibrant ecosystem of applications, especially in areas such as decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The strong and diverse range of applications being built on Solana not only demonstrates its versatility, but also ensures steady growth in user adoption, which is critical to the long-term success of any blockchain platform.

Solana’s active and growing community contributes significantly to its potential success. A strong community provides the support needed for development, fosters widespread adoption, and fosters innovation. Solana has been particularly successful in nurturing a community of both developers and users, as evidenced by the growing number of active projects and participants in its network.

Additionally, strategic partnerships and collaborations with various entities in the technology and finance sectors have helped Solana gain visibility and credibility. It is also recognized as one of the top eco-friendly crypto projects due to its efficiency and its transition to completely carbon neutral. We believe that these factors, combined with the technical strength of the network, position Solana as a major player in the crypto sphere.

