October saw significant progress in the industry due to the launch of six ETH futures ETFs, giving investors the opportunity to invest in Ether futures. Bitcoin reacted positively to the developments. Further gains were fueled by speculation about the approval of BlackRock’s application for a spot BTC ETF in the United States.

As a result, total assets under management (AUM) for digital asset products increased by 6.74% to $31.7 billion in October. This represents the first uptick since July 2023.

The declining Grayscale discount, which reached its lowest point of 12.6% on October 18, exemplified the change, according to the latest report from crypto data provider CCData. The reduction in the disparity between the trust’s market value and its net asset value (NAV) reflects growing confidence in the approval of the spot bitcoin ETF.

SOL-based products see 74% growth in AUM

Despite its share of setbacks, including its affiliation with FTX and its disgraced founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, Solana has managed to recover this year. This is evident from the inbound orders that have been continuing for the last several weeks.

Solana-based products stood out among their competitors and saw the most significant growth in AUM during the period, rising 74.1% to $140 million in October, CCData reports.

Meanwhile, assets under management (AUM) for Bitcoin-based products also increased by 11.1%, reaching $23.2 billion and capturing 73.3% market share. This represents an increase from 70.5% in September.

However, Ethereum-based products saw a decline despite the launch of new ETFs. These products collectively saw a decline of 5,45%, bringing their AUM down to $6,35 billion and their market share falling to 20.1%. This is less than 22.6% in September.

Basket-based products, on the other hand, saw a growth of 2,10%, reaching $1,19 billion and capturing 3,75% of the market.

Meanwhile, ATOM-based products, including 21Shares ATOM and CoinShares COMS, recorded the second-largest increase, rising by 58.6% to $2,15 million.

In October, the average daily combined trading volume of digital asset investment products saw a significant increase, increasing by 44.3% to $230 million. The surge underlined optimism among market participants regarding ETF approval.

Notably, this increase is the third largest monthly volume increase, with January and March 2023 being the only months to surpass it.

Crypto-related stocks took a hit

For the second month in a row, crypto-related stocks fell relative to Bitcoin as excitement over a BTC ETF and the asset’s massive 11.4% price surge in October took center stage.

Interestingly, COIN (Coinbase Global Inc.), RIOT (Riot Platforms Inc.), and GLXY (Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.) all saw declines of 0.56%, 4.93%, and 3.01%, respectively.

CCData cited that this trend can be mainly attributed to the current macroeconomic conditions, which have displayed a more “doxious stance.” This change in economic sentiment is being driven by concerns of an impending recession and the Federal Reserve’s reluctance to lower interest rates until at least May 2024.

source: cryptopotato.com