Solana-Based Meme Coin Outperforms Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Becomes Third Biggest

Solana-based meme coin, BONK, has continued to outperform coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu over the past week. As the price of SOL has increased, so have the coins in its ecosystem. This has led to the Solana-based meme coin becoming the third largest meme coin in the region.

Bonk Meme Coin defeated Pepe to take 3rd place

Despite BONK debuting in the meme coin scene a few months before PEPE, the latter was quickly able to capture a large market share and eventually became the third largest in the sector. PEPE would maintain this dominance for months even after falling more than 60% from its all-time high. But it seems that dominance has ended.

Over the past week, the price of BONK has continued to rise, eventually rising above $0.000012. This brought its market capitalization above $700 million and eventually overtook PEPE’s market capitalization. For context, PEPE’s market capitalization is currently $650 million compared to BONK’s $717 million.

Similarly, the BONK meme coin has also outperformed the top 10 meme coins by market cap. Over a one-week period, BONK has surged 192% compared to PEPE’s 40% and FLOKI’s 27%. Even 9GAG’s Memecoin (MEME) is close behind with a 41% gain over a 7-day period.

BONK’s price has surged 40% in the last 24 hours alone and its trading volume has not been put out of action. Currently, BONK daily trading volume stands at $213 million, which is 119% higher than its previous day’s figure, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

BONK price touched new ATH. Source: BONKUSDT on tradingview.com

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are seeing positive headwinds

Despite not seeing as good a performance as BONK, other meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are also seeing positive headwinds. Both assets have performed quite well over the past seven days as DOGE is up by 15.4% and SHIB is up by 20.1%.

There are other metrics that are creating positive headwinds for these assets. For Shiba Inu, its volatility remains high which has historically been a bullish factor for the price. If this continues, there may be more rallies in future.

Then for Dogecoin, several upcoming events could trigger the price rally. The first is the Dogecoin Moon Mission which is taking a physical DOGE coin to the Moon in December. Then in 2024, the DOGE-1 mission is expected to launch and is the first space mission funded entirely by crypto and paid for entirely in Dogecoin. DOGE open interest has also been at a high level, something that has often been a signal of a rally in the past.

source: www.newsbtc.com