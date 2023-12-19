Solana-based Aurori faces devastating exploit: 80% of liquidity lost

Aurori (AURY), a blockchain-based strategic Japanese role-playing game built on Solana (SOL), has recently experienced a significant liquidity loss in its Camelot AURY-USDC pool.

The incident was caused by a hack on the Syncspace Bridge, which resulted in the unauthorized withdrawal and subsequent sale of approximately 600,000 AURY tokens on the Arbitrum (ARB) network.

In an official statement released on December 17, Aurori’s team revealed details of the incident. The team detected unusual activity in their marketplace and immediately launched an investigation, which revealed that a malicious actor had exploited the marketplace’s buy endpoint.

This exploit allowed the attacker to increase their AURY balance in Coinspace, enabling them to withdraw approximately 600,000 tokens to the Arbitrum network. After this the attacker sold off the stolen money in the market.

To protect user funds, Syncspace was immediately disabled for maintenance, with deposits and withdrawals temporarily suspended. Importantly, the statement assured that no user funds or non-fungible tokens (NFTs) were lost or put at risk during the incident.

AURY tokens are generated from a team wallet, which facilitates withdrawals from AURY accounts that have not already been deposited.

Aurori’s statement emphasized that the exploit is no longer live, as Syncspace remains offline for maintenance. As a result, there is currently no risk of further exploitation. Additionally, it was confirmed that the attacker has exhausted his AURY supply and no longer has any tokens to sell.

Additionally, Syncspace will conduct further investigation to determine how the exploit was not discovered despite previous expert audits.

The team also plans to release a comprehensive post-mortem report once the necessary reforms are implemented and the investigation is concluded. He expects Syncspace to be back online in the coming days.

Since October 30, Aury’s token, AURY, has seen a significant price increase, reaching a yearly high of $1.9008 on December 12. However, after the recent exploitation, AURY price has returned to $1.0868, indicating a decline. 23.5% in the last 24 hours and 36.5% in the last seven days.

Despite this setback, AURY still boasts substantial gains of 74% and 70% over 30-day and one-year periods respectively.

The market is now waiting to see whether the token’s support lines at $0.9681 and $0.9086 will be able to prevent a possible continuation of the price decline or whether they will succumb to the prevailing downtrend, putting a significant portion of its 2023 profits at risk. Will fall in.

