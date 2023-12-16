Solana Assesses Demand for Saga Phones After Selloff Amid Bonk Boom – Decrypt

Solana Saga smartphones have suddenly started selling like hotcakes after, apparently, crypto traders realized that they came with an airdrop of BONK meme coins worth more than the cost of the hardware. But since all production is about to shut down, it’s fair to ask, will Solana Labs produce more devices – or even make a next-generation phone?

For now, Solana Labs – the startup that includes the network’s founders – is keeping the door open, saying it will assess both demand and developer interest in building apps for the Saga ecosystem before committing to any next steps. Will do.

“We are extremely excited by this surge in momentum and interest in Saga,” a representative said. decrypt, “Right now, our priority is to continue listening to our community so we can understand what this demand looks like now and in the future, and assess what happens next.”

The representative declined to elaborate further on what level of demand from the community would be needed for Solana Labs to move forward with manufacturing more devices.

“In the meantime, we look forward to seeing additional submissions to the Solana dApp store,” the representative said. “Web3 developers are creating great apps, and our hope is to continue to make Saga our portal into this loyal and committed community.”

The Solana Saga launched in April, offering a high-end Android smartphone with deeper and more accessible crypto integration than your average mass-market device. But it debuted in a bear market at a price of $999, and hasn’t generated much excitement outside the core group of Solana fanatics.

Solana Labs dropped the price to $599 in August, but the future of Saga and Solana’s emerging mobile ecosystem remains unclear. Data suggests that only a few thousand devices may have been sold in the first several months.

But this week, Solana Labs says sales have increased. All equipment produced for the US market was sold out by early friday, and European equipment is apparently selling fast. Solana Labs representative confirmed this decrypt A figure from co-founder Raj Gokal confirms that 20,000 Saga phones were produced so far Shared on Twitter on Thursday,

Anyone who buys Solana Saga can claim an airdrop of 30 million BONK meme tokens, the value of which has increased dramatically in recent weeks – up 755% over the past month. That stock is now worth $830, or more than the phone’s current price. Whether it maintains that level or not is not guaranteed, but crypto users are profiting on the saga.

“If you don’t get it [Solana] Saga in the US before it sells out… stay tuned. More to come,” Gokal Tweeted early Friday,

But for now, Solana Labs is keeping quiet about what the outcome of that tease might be and is using the renewed momentum around Saga — and the Solana ecosystem — to encourage developers to embrace the mobile opportunity. To encourage and try to help break the hold. Apple, Google and other giants are in the mobile sector.

“Once developers start releasing crypto-incentivized apps for all Saga users, it should kickstart the flywheel,” said Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko. Tweeted on Friday, “Users interested in crypto incentives will adopt the phone, giving developers a concentrated distribution channel full of users looking for those incentives, and all without any app fees.”

“I think we’ve probably passed the first hurdle,” he concluded. “But there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

Edited by Ryan Ozawa.

Source: decrypt.co