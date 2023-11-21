Solana and Polygon prices fall as SEC labels them securities in Kraken lawsuit: 3 alternative altcoins to watch

Cryptocurrency prices dropped yesterday as the SEC announced that it is considering some major altcoins like Solana (SOL) and Polygon (MATIC) as securities.

The revelation came amid the SEC’s filing of a lawsuit against Kraken, alleging that it is operating as an unregistered exchange.

This article explores what this could mean for SOL and MATIC before discussing three potential coins that could benefit if investors start looking for alternatives.

Solana and Polygon fall after SEC’s Kraken lawsuit, deeming them securities

The SEC’s decision to characterize major altcoins Solana and Polygon as securities has sent shock waves through the crypto market.

On the news, the price of SOL fell more than 8% to below $60, while MATIC fell nearly 7% to below $0.80.

By treating these assets as securities, the SEC is essentially saying that it plans to subject them to the stringent regulations typically reserved for stocks, bonds, and other traditional investment vehicles.

This could restrict the future growth and adoption of Solana and Polygon if their foundations are required to follow strict reporting rules.

Notably, this is not the first time the SEC has claimed that Solana and Polygon are securities.

In June, the SEC filed a lawsuit against crypto exchange Binance, claiming that SOL, MATIC and BNB were securities.

Both the Solana Foundation and Polygon Labs disagreed with the SEC’s characterization.

Regardless, the broader implications for the crypto industry could be important, as it could set a precedent for how other coins and tokens are classified in the future.

Which Alternative Altcoins Should Traders Consider?

With SOL and MATIC prices falling, traders may look for alternative altcoins with more regulatory clarity.

Presented below are three major options that crypto enthusiasts may want to explore:

1. Bitcoin ETF Token (BTCETF)

First up is the Bitcoin ETF Token (BTCETF), which allows traders to directly speculate on the market impacts of a spot Bitcoin ETF launching in the US.

The token has a deflationary mechanism built into it, whereby 5% of the initial supply is to be burned upon reaching key milestones in the ETF approval process.

These include the dates of ETF approval announcements, the first ETF to go live for trading, and whether trading volume limits will be in effect.

Additionally, the BTCETF has a built-in sales tax applied whenever an investor sells their tokens.

This tax starts at 5%, although it will reduce as real-world ETF milestones are hit – eventually reaching 0%.

As more supply is removed from circulation, the thesis is that the value of remaining BTCETF tokens will increase for holders.

The Bitcoin ETF token has already started raising funds and awareness, raising over $1.2 million so far during its presale.

More than 2,400 people have joined the Telegram community for the Bitcoin ETF token, indicating strong early interest in the project.

BTCETF is also ranked first on CoinSniper.net, a popular platform for tracking upcoming crypto launches.

With the Spot Bitcoin ETF poised to change the crypto landscape, the Bitcoin ETF token is well-positioned to capitalize on the buzz surrounding such a massive event.

Go to Bitcoin ETF Token Presale

2. Avalanche (AVAX)

Another altcoin that investors may want to consider is Avalanche (AVAX), an extremely fast blockchain that competes with Ethereum.

Avalanche can reportedly process 4,500 transactions per second, giving it a powerful scalability advantage over most chains.

Recently, JPMorgan tested token portfolios on Avalanche and other chains, indicating growing institutional interest.

Meanwhile, the network has seen increasing activity, with the daily token burn rate skyrocketing since the beginning of October.

The bullish momentum has been in line with these positive developments, with AVAX price rising by over 140% since last month.

The speed and interoperability of the chain has proven to be a major selling point for developers, leading to the creation of exciting decentralized applications (dApps).

With fundamental and technical factors pointing in the right direction, AVAX is another exciting altcoin to watch as Solana and Polygon battle against the SEC.

3. hazy (hazy)

Finally, Blur (BLUR) is an under-the-radar crypto project that could offer an interesting alternative to SOL and MATIC.

Blur operates a rapidly growing NFT marketplace built for professional traders, offering unique order batching and other advanced features.

The Blur ecosystem also has a lending protocol called Blend, which allows users to borrow Ethereum and use their NFTs as collateral.

Transaction volume data has shown continued activity on Blurb, even as widespread NFT hype has declined.

Recent positive price action has also emerged for the BLUR token – the token surged by over 209% between October and early November to reach a high of $0.47.

This briefly pushed BLUR into the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap, although the token ranks 29th when measured by daily trading volume.

As an alternative to problematic coins like SOL and MATIC, Blur presents interesting use cases in the early stages of adoption, making it ideal for traders looking for hidden gems in the market.

