Summary

Solana (SOL) hit a new 19-month high, hitting $73.85 on Friday, up 13% in the last 24 hours and marking an impressive rebound from $8 by the end of 2022.

The meme cryptocurrency on Solana, BONK, hit a new all-time high of $0.00001314, surging by 24% in the last 24 hours and up an impressive 982% in the past month, breaking into the top 100 by market capitalization.

Solana NFTs experienced higher trading volume than Ethereum in the last 24 hours, with $14.8 million traded on Solana, while about $13.9 million were traded on Ethereum.

Solana’s bullish momentum continued unabated on Friday, with SOL posting double-digit gains and Solana’s top meme coin, BONK, extending its skyrocketing rise to another all-time high. Amidst the price action, Solana NFTs are also seeing significantly higher trading volumes, even more than Ethereum.

SOL reached a high of $73.85 early Friday, marking a new 19-month high for Solana’s native cryptocurrency. Although still off its all-time high of around $260 in November 2021, SOL has seen a dramatic rebound since falling to around $8 in late 2022. At the time of writing, Solana is just above $73 which represents an increase of 13%. According to CoinGecko, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, BONK, the top meme cryptocurrency on Solana, has continued its rise up the charts in recent weeks, reaching a new all-time high of $0.00001314 early Friday.

Even with a price of $0.00001230, BONK has gained 24% in the last 24 hours and its price has tripled in the last seven days. Over the past month, BONK has surged an incredible 982%, bringing the cryptocurrency into the top 100 by market capitalization for the first time. BONK now has a market cap of $747 million.

Meanwhile, recipients of Thursday’s Jeeto airdrop are doing even better. Solana DeFi platform’s new JTO token was delivered to thousands of early users with an airdrop worth $225 million. But now in the last day the price has increased by 72% to $3.35 per token.

The excitement surrounding Solana also extends to its NFT collection.

Projects like Mad Lads and Tensorians have seen dramatic price increases in recent weeks, causing their value to increase several fold. And now, Solana’s NFT collective trading volume has overtaken Ethereum, which is typically the leading chain by volume with the most valuable projects.

According to data from CryptoSlam, Solana NFTs garnered $14.8 million in trades in the last 24 hours, while about $13.9 million were traded on Ethereum. This is due to a significant increase in Solana operations, with volume increasing by approximately 92% over the past day.

Tensorians, which is linked to the Tensor NFT marketplace, is the most traded project with sales of over $4 million during that period.

Tensor, which became dominant earlier this year, currently dominates Solana with nearly 76% market share in the last 24 hours, according to data from Tyxo. Magic Eden, the multi-chain marketplace that previously owned the Solana space, saw its stake rise to about 16% during that period.

Edited by Stacey Elliott.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Source: decrypt.co

Source: cryptosaurus.tech