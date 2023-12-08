SOL rises 13%, Bond up 26% as Solana NFTs overtake Ethereum – Decrypt

Solana’s upward momentum continued unabated on Friday, with SOL posting double-digit gains and Solana’s leading meme coin BONK extending its skyrocketing surge to another all-time high. Amid the price action, Solana NFTs are also seeing significantly higher trading volumes – even more than Ethereum.

SOL reached a high of $73.85 early Friday, marking a new 19-month high for Solana’s native cryptocurrency. Although still off its all-time high of around $260 in November 2021, SOL has seen a dramatic rebound, falling to around $8 in late 2022. At the time of writing, Solana is just above $73, which represents a jump of 13%. Last 24 hours according to CoinGecko.

Meanwhile, BONK—the top meme coin on Solana—has continued its rocket ship ride on the charts in recent weeks, setting a new all-time high price of $0.00001314 early Friday.

Below $0.00001230 at the time of writing, BONK has gained 24% in the last 24 hours, and the price has tripled in the last seven days. Over the past month, BONK has surged a whopping 982%, pushing the token into the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap for the first time. BONK now has a market cap of $747 million.

Meanwhile, the recipients of Thursday’s Zeeto airdrop are sitting even pretty. The Solana DeFi platform’s new JTO token was distributed to thousands of early users, with the total value of the airdrop valued at $225 million as of late Thursday. But now the price has jumped 72% compared to the previous day to $3.35 per token.

The buzz about Solana also extends to its NFT collection.

Projects like Mad Lads and Tensorians have seen a dramatic increase in prices in recent weeks, increasing several times in price. And now, the collective Solana NFT trading volume has surpassed Ethereum, which is typically the leading chain for volume and the most valuable projects.

According to data from CryptoSlam, Solana NFTs worth $14.8 million were traded in the last 24 hours, while about $13.9 million worth were traded on Ethereum. This is due to the huge increase in Solana trades, which have seen their volume increase by almost 92% over the past day.

Tensorians, which is associated with the Tensor NFT marketplace, is the top traded project with sales of over $4 million during that period.

Tensor, which rose to prominence earlier this year, currently dominates Solana with about 76% market share in the last 24 hours according to data from Tiexo. Magic Eden, the multi-chain marketplace that previously owned Solana Field, has a stake of about 16% during that period.

Edited by Stacey Elliott.

Source: decrypt.co