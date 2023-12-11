December 11, 2023
SOL price (Solana) signals short-term top, here are key supports to watch


Solana rose to $80 before the bears appeared. SOL price is now correcting gains, but the bullishness may remain active around the $65 support.

  • SOL price started a big rally above the $65 resistance before the bears faced the US Dollar.
  • The price is now trading above $65 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
  • There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $65.00 on the 4-hour chart of the SOL/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
  • If there is a clear movement below the $55.00 support, the pair could gain momentum.

Solana price decline begins to recover

Over the past few days, Solana witnessed a big rally above the $60 level. SOL gained momentum after closing above $65 like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The bulls even pushed the price above the $72 level. A high was formed near $77.72 and the price witnessed a recent decline. It traded below $72 and tested $70. The bears were able to push the price below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level from the low of $53.50 to a high of $77.72.

SOL is still trading above $66 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $65.00 on the 4-hour chart of the SOL/USD pair.

The trend line is near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low $53.50 to high $77.72. On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $72.00 level. The first major resistance is near the $75.00 level.

Source: SOLUSD on tradingview.com

The main resistance is now near $78. A successful close above the $78 resistance level could set the pace for a bigger rise. The next major resistance is near $82.50. Any more gains could take the price to $86.52.

More losses in SOL?

If SOL fails to rise above the $72.00 resistance, it may continue to move lower. The initial support on the downside is near the $68.00 level.

The first major support is near the $65.00 level or trend line, below which the price could test $62. If there is a close below the $62 support, the price may drop to the $55 support in the near term.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for SOL/USD is gaining momentum in the bearish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for SOL/USD is below the 50 level.

Key Support Levels – $65.00, and $62.00.

Key Resistance Levels – $72.00, $75.00, and $78.00.

