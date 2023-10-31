SOL price (Solana) momentum resumes: indicators point to a rise to $38

Solana is gaining momentum above the $35 resistance against the US Dollar. SOL price remains supported and may aim for a fresh rally towards $38.

SOL price started a big rally above the $32 resistance against the US Dollar.

The price is now trading above $35 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $33.30 on the 4-hour chart of the SOL/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair is up almost 10% and could advance to the $38 resistance.

Solana price rallies 10%

After a nice rise, Solana closed above the $30 pivot level. SOL gained momentum after forming a base above the $30 and $32 levels.

It is now outperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum. There was a clear move above the $35 resistance zone. A new multi-week high was formed near $36.48 and the price is now consolidating gains above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the move from the low of $32.34 to a high of $36.48.

SOL is now trading above $35 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $33.30 on the 4-hour chart of the SOL/USD pair.

Source: SOLUSD on tradingview.com

On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $36.50 level. The first major resistance is near the $36.80 level. A successful close above the $36.80 resistance level could set the pace for a bigger rise. The next major resistance is near $38.00. Any more gains could push the price towards $40.00 levels.

Are dips limited in SOL?

If SOL fails to rise above the $36.50 resistance, it could start a downside correction. Initial support on the downside is near the $34.40 level.

The first major support is near the $33.30 level, the trend line zone and the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from the $32.34 low to $36.48 high. If there is a close below the $33.30 support, the price may drop to the $32.00 support in the near term.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for SOL/USD is gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for SOL/USD is above the 50 level.

Key Support Levels – $34.40, and $33.30.

Key Resistance Levels – $36.50, $36.80, and $38.00.

source: www.newsbtc.com