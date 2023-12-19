SOL price rises 8%, Solana indicators suggest breakout above $80

Solana remained above the $67.50 support and started a fresh rise. SOL price is gaining momentum and may soon attempt to rise above $80.

SOL price started a fresh rally above the $72 resistance against the US Dollar.

The price is now trading above $74 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $70.00 on the 4-hour chart of the SOL/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair is up almost 8% and could move above the $80 resistance zone.

Solana price increase begins again

Over the past few days, Solana saw a downward correction below the $80.00 area, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. SOL fell below the $77.50 and $75.00 support levels.

However, bulls were active above the $67.50 support. A low was formed near $67.25, and the price is now trying to make a fresh move higher. There was a move above the $70 and $72 resistance levels. The price has gained almost 8% and is above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the fall from high of $79.45 to low of $67.25.

SOL is now trading above $74 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $70.00 on the 4-hour chart of the SOL/USD pair.

On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $76.50 level. It is close to the 76.4% key bullish trend line forming with support near $70.00 on the 4-hour chart of the SOL/USD pair. The first major resistance is near the $80.00 level.

Source: SOLUSD on tradingview.com

Key resistance is now near $82.0. A successful close above the $82.0 resistance could set the pace for another big rally. The next major resistance is near $88.00. Any more gains could take the price towards $92.00 levels.

Another drop in SOL?

If SOL fails to rise above the $80.00 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. The initial support on the downside is near the $72.00 level.

The first major support is near the $70.00 level or trend line, below which the price could test $67.50. If there is a close below the $67.50 support, the price may drop to the $65.00 support in the near term.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for SOL/USD is gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for SOL/USD is above the 50 level.

Key Support Levels – $72.00, and $70.00.

Key Resistance Levels – $76.50, $80.00, and $88.00.

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

