SOL price rally resumes, this is why Solana could rise by 20%

Solana remained above the $65 support and started a fresh rise. SOL price is likely poised for more gains above the $75 and $80 resistance levels.

SOL price started a fresh rally above the $68 resistance level before the bears faced the US Dollar.

The price is now trading above $68 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $65.50 on the 4-hour chart of the SOL/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair is up almost 10% and could move above the $75 resistance zone.

Solana Price Signal Rally

Over the past few days, Solana witnessed a downward correction from the $77.75 area like Bitcoin and Ethereum. SOL fell below the $75 and $70 support levels.

However, bulls were active above the $65 support. A low was formed near $63.78 and the price is now trying to make a fresh move higher. It had moved above the $68 and $70 resistance levels. The price has gained almost 10% and is above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the decline from a high of $77.72 to a low of $63.78.

SOL is now trading above $68 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $65.50 on the 4-hour chart of the SOL/USD pair.

On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $72.40 level. It is near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the downside move from high $77.72 to low $63.78. The first major resistance is near the $75.00 level.

Source: SOLUSD on tradingview.com

The main resistance is now near $77.75. A successful close above the $77.75 resistance could set the pace for another big rally. The next major resistance is near $80.00. Any more gains could push the price towards $85.00 levels.

Another drop in SOL?

If SOL fails to rise above the $75.00 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. The initial support on the downside is near the $68.50 level.

The first major support is near the $65.50 level or trend line, below which the price could test $63.50. If there is a close below the $63.50 support, the price may drop to the $56.00 support in the near term.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for SOL/USD is gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for SOL/USD is above the 50 level.

Key support levels – $68.50, and $65.50.

Key resistance levels – $72.40, $75.00, and $77.75.

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com