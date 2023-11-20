SOL price forecast is turning bearish, prepare for a possible drop to $30 or lower

Solana (SOL) has emerged as a major player in the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies, demonstrating remarkable bullishness and delivering substantial gains. Despite a modest 3.6% correction in SOL price over the past 24 hours, the blockchain platform’s native token has recorded a significant increase of 43% over the past fourteen-day period.

However, the sustainability of these gains may be in jeopardy, as SOL’s price looks set for a significant decline and deep correction after an impressive 346% surge over the past year.

There is a possibility of a huge fall in the price of SOL, a possibility of $30

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez highlights potential challenges ahead for SOL. Martinez highlighted the TD Sequential indicator, which currently shows sell signals on the weekly charts of SOL.

The TD Sequential indicator, developed by market technician Thomas DeMark, is a technical analysis tool for identifying potential trend reversals or exhaustion points in price movements.

The indicator consists of consecutive candlesticks that meet specific criteria based on time and price movements. It looks for specific patterns in price action, including arrangements of consecutive highs and lows and the overall trend direction.

When the TD Sequential indicator generates a sell signal, as seen on the SOL chart above, it indicates that the token is reaching the point of exhaustion in its uptrend, possibly indicating an imminent correction or reversal.

According to Martinez, if the bearish formation indicated by the TD Sequential indicator is confirmed, market participants could see a decline in the SOL price, potentially pushing it to $45 or even as low as $30. Can.

Solana dismisses reform concerns

Despite the possibility of a price correction in the coming days or weeks, Solana has demonstrated impressive growth across various fundamental metrics, as shown by data provided by Token Terminal.

When examining the market capitalization, the circulating supply of SOL is currently $24.62 billion, representing a notable increase of 138.78%. Furthermore, the fully diluted market capitalization is estimated at $32.77 billion, which represents a substantial growth rate of 134.29%.

SOL’s revenue has also increased significantly, amounting to $1.26 million, with a significant increase of 106.55% in the last 30 days. Extrapolating these figures to annual revenues of $15.28 million represents a healthy growth rate of 43.10%.

Transaction fees have also played an important role in the revenue generation of SOL. Over the past 30 days, transaction fees increased by 106.55% to $2.51 million. Extrapolated to annual fee revenues of $30.56 million, this represents a growth rate of 43.10%.

Proof of Solana’s growing ecosystem is the increase in daily active users, which currently averages 128,180, representing a remarkable growth rate of 53.6% over the past 30 days.

Additionally, an average of 82.83 core developers on the platform are actively contributing to its development, indicating a growth rate of 13.1%.

Currently, SOL is trading at $58, with the next support level at $55, which will be important for the coin’s prospects.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com