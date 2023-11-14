SOL, FIL, CRO, APT down 5% daily, BTC loses $37K (Market Watch)

After trading sideways for several days around the $37,000 level, Bitcoin’s situation took a turn for the worse and it fell well below that line.

Many altcoins are also in the red today, including notable price drops in stocks like Solana, Filecoin, CRO, Aptos, and others.

BTC fell below $37K

The past week was quite positive for the primary cryptocurrency. This culminated on Thursday when bulls initiated a massive surge, resulting in BTC rising to $38,000, recording its highest price in 18 months.

However, the asset failed to maintain its momentum and was almost immediately sold off by more than two companies, causing over-leveraged traders to liquidate millions.

It bounced back quickly and was back above $37,000 by the weekend. After this there was some volatility for a few days and BTC remained around the same line.

Bears took control over the past 24 hours and pushed the cryptocurrency to a multi-day low of $36,200. So far, BTC has made some corrections but is still below $37,000.

Its market capitalization has dipped below $720 billion, but its dominance over altcoins remains at more than 51%.

However, Alts turn red, not MATIC

Most alternative coins had been flying high for the past several days and, somewhat as expected, have finally cooled off on the daily scale. Some of the biggest daily losers include Solana, Filecoin, Aptos and CRO – all of which declined by around 5%.

More losses come from Cardano, Dogecoin, Tron, Chainlink, Polkadot, Avalanche, Litecoin, Shiba Inu and others.

In contrast, Polygon’s native token is long with a 5.5% daily surge that has taken it to over $0.9. Ripple and Ethereum are also slightly in the green.

Total crypto market cap has retreated slightly overnight but remains above $1.4 trillion on the CMC.

source: cryptopotato.com