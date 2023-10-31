Solana’s stellar performance continued this week and there are no signs of it stopping.

Major Support Level: $32

Major resistance levels: $37, $40

1. Continue to higher heights

As buyers remained unphased, Solana managed to reach a new local high of $37, which is a key resistance. If broken, the price of SOL would reach valuations not seen since the collapse of FTX.

2. Next targets $37 and $40

If the current resistance at $37 turns into support, Solana could reach $40 next. This is an important level that is likely to bring back sellers seeking safe profits. That level could also lead to a correction on SOL.

3. RSI is overbought

The daily time frame RSI is in the overbought zone which is a bullish sign, but it could also invite sellers to return if the key resistance at $37 is not reduced. In such a scenario, a pullback becomes a possibility.

Partiality

The bias towards SOL is bullish.

Short-term prediction for SOL price

Solana looks very strong, but it will need to break two key levels for this rally to continue. The price has not improved at all since the beginning of October, and sellers may be waiting for an opportunity. Keep a close eye on the price action around $37 for any signs of weakness.

