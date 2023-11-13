Sohu.com Limited SOHU reported mixed third quarter 2023 results, with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missing. The company recorded lower revenues year on year due to a declining trend across all sectors. However, management’s twin engine strategy to generate and deliver advanced short-form content and unique marketing campaigns has boosted user engagement and improved monetization. Despite weakness in older games, various content updates have partially reversed the decline in net sales from online games.

Net income

On a GAAP basis, Sohu reported a net loss from continuing operations of $14.1 million, or a loss of 41 cents per ADS, compared with a net loss of $21.6 million, or a loss of 63 cents per ADS, in the year-ago quarter. Losses narrowed during the quarter due to lower operating expenses and higher interest income.

Non-GAAP net loss was $10.2 million, or a loss of 30 cents per ADS, compared with a net loss of $17.4 million, or 50 cents per ADS, in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP net loss for the September quarter was below the consensus estimate of a loss of 59 cents.

Revenue

Quarterly revenue declined to $145.4 million from $185.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Weak demand for older games and lower brand advertising revenue hindered revenue growth. The top line fell short of the consensus estimate of $163 million.

Brand advertising revenue came in at $22.1 million, compared to $25.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line missed our estimate of $22.6 million.

Net sales from online games were $117 million, down 21% year over year. Declining demand for older games hit the sector’s top line. However, the top line slightly exceeded our estimate of $116.8 million.

For PC games, the company recorded total average monthly active user accounts (MAUs) of 2.2 million, up 3% year over year. Total quarterly total active paid accounts (APAs) were 1 million, down 5% year over year. However, the introduction of various promotional activities in TLBB PC games led to 12% sequential growth.

For mobile games, total average MAUs were 2.3 million, down 9% year over year, while total quarterly APAs were 0.5 million, down 18% year over year. The downside was caused by the natural decline of older games.

other details

Non-GAAP gross profit in the September quarter was $111 million with a margin of 76%, down from $131.7 million a year earlier and corresponding figures of 71%. Non-GAAP gross margin for the brand advertising business expanded to 15% from 2% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin for online games was 87%, compared to 84% in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased 12% year over year to $131 million. Changyu’s reduction in marketing and promotion-related expenses for online games resulted in lower operating costs.

cash flow and liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, the company had $335.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and long-term tax liabilities of $462.2 million.

outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, revenues from brand advertising are projected in the range of $20-$23 million, indicating a 20-31% decline year-over-year. Online game revenues are projected in the band of $106-$116 million, which implies a 4% to 13% decline year over year. The company is expected to have a non-GAAP net loss between $10 million and $20 million, while a GAAP net loss is projected between $13 million and $23 million.

