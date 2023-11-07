SoftBank’s WeWork, once America’s most valuable startup, goes bankrupt

Nov 6 (Reuters) – WeWork (WEN.N), the SoftBank Group (9984.T)-backed startup whose meteoric rise and fall reshaped the office sector globally, sought U.S. bankruptcy protection on Monday as Bets were placed on companies making greater use of it. Office-sharing space turned sour.

The move represents an admission by Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank, which owns about 60% of WeWork and has invested billions of dollars in its transformation, that the company cannot survive unless it defaults on its expensive leases in bankruptcy. But doesn’t talk again.

A WeWork spokesperson said about 92% of the company’s lenders have agreed to convert its secured debt into equity under the restructuring support agreement, which will eliminate about $3 billion of debt.

The company, which also intends to file recognition proceedings in Canada, said it expects to have the financial liquidity to continue business as usual and its locations outside the US and Canada, as well as its franchises around the world, Will not be affected by these. Proceeding.

As of the end of June, WeWork had office space available in 777 locations around the world.

SoftBank said it believed WeWork’s restructuring support agreement was the appropriate action for the company to reorganize its business and emerge from Chapter 11 proceedings.

“SoftBank will continue to act in the best long-term interests of our investors,” the Japanese company said in a statement.

WeWork shares have fallen about 98.5% so far this year.

Profitability remains elusive, as WeWork struggles with expensive leases and corporate clients canceling due to the trend of employees working from home. In the second quarter of 2023, the last time it reported financial results, paying for space accounted for 74% of WeWork’s revenue.

In a filing in New Jersey bankruptcy court, WeWork listed assets of $15.06 billion and liabilities of $18.66 billion as of June 30.

“WeWork could use provisions of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to rid itself of onerous leases,” law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP said in a note to landlords on its website in August. Some homeowners are bracing for a significant impact.

“As part of today’s filing, WeWork is requesting the ability to decline leases of certain locations that are substantially non-operational, and all affected members receive advance notice,” the company said in a statement. Has happened.”

Under its founder Adam Neumann, WeWork became the most valuable US startup at $47 billion. It attracted investment from blue-chip investors including SoftBank and venture capital firm Benchmark, as well as the backing of major Wall Street banks including JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N).

The discovery of Neumann’s meteoric rise at the expense of profits, and revelations about his eccentric behavior, led to his ouster and derailment of an initial public offering in 2019.

SoftBank was forced to double its investment in WeWork and appointed real estate veteran Sandeep Mathrani as its CEO. In 2021, SoftBank struck a deal to take WeWork public through a merger with a blank-check acquisition company at a valuation of $8 billion.

WeWork managed to amend 590 leases, saving approximately $12.7 billion in fixed lease payments. But that was not enough to offset losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, which kept office workers at home.

Many of its landlords, who were feeling pressured, had little incentive to give WeWork exemptions from the terms of their leases.

While WeWork had some success in signing large groups as customers, many of its customers were startups and small businesses that cut their spending as inflation rose and economic prospects soured.

WeWork’s troubles were compounded by competition from its own landlords. Commercial property companies that traditionally entered into only long-term rental agreements started offering shorter and flexible leases to cope with the downturn in the office sector.

Mathrani was replaced as WeWork CEO this year by former investment banker and private equity executive David Tolley, who as chief executive of Intelsat helped the debt-laden satellite communications provider emerge from bankruptcy in 2022.

WeWork engaged in debt restructuring, yet this was not enough to prevent its bankruptcy. The company last week secured a seven-day moratorium on interest payments from its creditors to give it more time to negotiate with them.

Shortly before WeWork filed for bankruptcy, Neumann said in a statement, “I believe that, with the right strategy and team, a restructuring will enable WeWork to emerge successfully.”

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Mrinmoy De in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyur, Rashmi Aich and Jamie Freed

