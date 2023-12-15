Investment in Asian blockchain and Web3 industry is the largest this year

The investment is led by Peter Thiel-backed private equity firm Crescendo Equity Partners, which cites LINE’s strategies and approach to popularizing Web3.

LineNext Corporation, the NFT arm of a joint venture between SoftBank and South Korea-based Naver dedicated to the development and expansion of the NFT ecosystem, has announced that it has raised USD140 million from a consortium led by private equity firm Crescendo. Have received investment. Equity Partners (“Crescendo”).

This investment represents the largest funding round in the Asian blockchain Web3 industry this year. With the funds raised, LINE NEXT aims to expand its global business and develop new services as part of its plan to popularize the Web3 ecosystem.

Firstly, LINE NEXT is planned will officially launch its global NFT platform DOSI in January 2024, Offering a digital marketplace where a wide range of digital products can be traded. Integrating with Japan’s NFT marketplace LINE NFT, DOSI will be offered as a mobile app to users around the world. Additionally, LINE NEXT will provide new solutions to help services and brands directly own and trade existing digital products, making it easier to introduce Web3 into their services.

With this investment, LINE NEXT also plans to launch new services to further accelerate the popularity of Web3. These include introducing a social app that allows users to communicate based on characters created using AI technology and launching new Web3 games using Brown & Friends characters that anyone can enjoy .

LINE NEXT plans to build these services based on the Finsea public blockchain, and LINE NEXT and Crescendo will participate in the Finsea Foundation as governance members, contributing to the expansion of its ecosystem.

Crescendo, sponsored by Palantir Technologies co-founder Peter Thiel, invests with exceptional sector expertise and access to a well-established “tech-ecosystem” consisting of both local and global networks. Crescendo focuses on discovering small to mid-cap technology companies and growing them to become global champions.

,LINE’s global competitiveness and its vision to lead Web3 services was the investment thesis.,” Said Kevin Lee, Managing Partner of Crescendo, He further said that “We hope to create a standard for Web3 apps that ordinary users can easily use and for all types of Web2 services and brands to adopt blockchain.,

,It is important that we were able to secure this funding in the context of a globally contracted investment climate,” Said Youngsu Ko, CEO of LineNext, ,We plan to use this opportunity to further popularize Web3 and develop a new service ecosystem where users own the value of their digital goods,

LINE NEXT has been at the forefront of popularizing Web3 through a range of global services based on DOSI. It currently has 5.5 million users worldwide and over 470,000 cumulative transactions, continuing its rapid growth just one year after launching the beta service.

Based in Korea, Line Next Corporation Web3 focuses on business strategy and planning. LineNext, which operates a global NFT platform business with a subsidiary in the US and an office in Japan, aims to grow the Web3 ecosystem and popularize it for everyone.

Crescendo Equity Partners Limited (referred to as “Crescendo” in this article) is a technology-focused private equity firm sponsored by Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal and Palantir Technologies. Crescendo invests primarily in companies with high growth potential with exceptional technologies. Target sectors include traditional B2B hardware sectors such as semiconductors and parts and materials, as well as software sectors that are new growth engines such as IT security and factory automation. As of November 2023, assets under management reached approximately 1.8 trillion won. (Based on cumulative committed amount)

Source: www.indianweb2.com