TOKYO (Reuters) – Bond-type shares of Japan’s SoftBank Corp were listed for the first time in Japan on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, raising a total of 120 billion yen ($799 million) on strong retail and institutional investor demand. .

By 0359 GMT, shares were trading at 4,035 yen, above the offering price of 4,000 yen.

SoftBank CEO Junichi Miyakawa said the money would be used to finance its medium-term plans, including building “next generation social infrastructure”.

Through such infrastructure, SoftBank hopes to facilitate the development of Japanese domestic large language models (LLM).

On Tuesday, the telecom firm said it has started operationalizing a computing platform through which it aims to develop LLM by 2024.

Although classified as equity in accounting terms, the shares offer a fixed dividend of 2.5% and can be redeemed by SoftBank after a period of five years.

The offering was primarily for retail investors and it appears that demand has been strong among both retail and institutional investors.

While SoftBank did not disclose total demand, when asked about retail interest Miyakawa said he was grateful for the level of demand. “To be honest, I was surprised.”

Because shares are publicly listed, they can be purchased through a tax-efficient Nippon Individual Savings Account (NISA), unlike corporate bonds.

The joint bookrunners for the listing said this increased the appeal for individuals.

“This product has played a role in promoting the transition from savings to investment in a context of rising interest rates and the declining appeal of traditional bank deposits,” Joint Bookrunners said.

This matches Japanese government policy, which has long sought to encourage the use of household savings for investment, as half of household financial assets are held in cash or bank deposits.

($1 = 150.2500 yen)

(Reporting by Anton Bridges and Francis Tang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

