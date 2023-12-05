As automakers and technology companies continue to build more sophisticated digital platforms into cars and other vehicles, a startup that created a system that makes it easier to connect that hardware to wireless networks around the world has raised funding. A big round has been raised.

Cubic Telecom, which provides a software-based networking solution to connect vehicles (and other devices) to mobile networks in any country, has taken €473 million ($513 million at today’s rates) from SoftBank Corp. The company is taking a 51% stake in the Dublin-based startup, valuing it at just over $1 billion (€927 million).

This effectively makes Cubic Telecom a consolidated subsidiary of SoftBank. Barry Napier will remain CEO and will have a seat on the company’s board. Daichi Nozaki, SoftBank’s SVP of global business, as well as two other people appointed by SoftBank (still unnamed) will join the board, with three board seats still going to existing investors, including CARIAD (Volkswagen Group) and Qualcomm. Are.

The funding will be used to continue to advance Cubic Telecom’s technology and business. Today, it has partnerships with 90 national and multinational mobile network operators and provides connectivity to more than 17 million vehicles in 190 countries and territories.

That’s only between 7% to 10% of the current market, Shane Sorohan, COO of Cubic Telecom, said in an interview. (It may actually be a little less: Juniper Research estimates the number of connected vehicles on the market today at about 192 million.) But the size of this particular round depends on how fast the company is growing right now. : It’s adding about 450,000 new vehicles — consumer cars as well as trucks and more — each month, and orders on the books are going to grow at that rate “rapidly” over the next five years, the company said. The company cites McKinsey forecasts that about 95% of new vehicles will be sold with wireless connectivity by 2030.

The growth in the industry is due to a few factors: networks continue to improve, with 5G particularly suitable for IoT deployments; Cloud-based architecture and vehicles are becoming more advanced; And consumers and businesses are looking for more functionality in their vehicles.

Apparently, this investment is coming from SoftBank Corp., No SoftBank Group, nor the company’s prestigious Vision Fund, which is known (and sometimes infamous) for its large venture deals.

In this case, the Japanese telecom and IT division in Tokyo is putting the money in as a strategic investment. The pair are working together in Japan, where Cubic Telecom is integrating SoftBank’s wireless network to provide connectivity to connected cars. And now, SBC sees an opportunity to expand internationally, not by expanding its network, but by taking a stake in a partner that it already has a strong hold on as an IT partner globally.

Cubic plans to continue building more connectivity for vehicles, Sorohan said, but he said the company’s infrastructure and partnerships could work in many other sectors, such as the agriculture industry, where national and multinational companies now operate. Using a variety of connected tooling. And also looking into autonomous devices in remote areas

Cubic Telecom’s business dates back to a time when connected cars were a significant business – it actually appeared in TechCrunch’s first battlefield in 2007, when consumers were forced to connect mobile phones to international networks while roaming. There was more focus on helping. But its current focus was on vehicles, which helped grow the business quickly, attracting investments from companies like Audi and Qualcomm.

The big gap in the market the company has been targeting over the past several years is that tech companies and automakers have been working on ways to build more functionality into vehicles — whether that’s smarter ways to manage and respond to Diagnostics on the vehicle, or giving you an easy way to listen to Spotify, or helping you drive the car completely – what remains more difficult is the internet connectivity to make all this work.

Typically, carmakers must cut deals with carriers that vary from region to region. Cubic’s platform acts as a wholesale aggregator, and it essentially helps manage all of that automatically and at low cost, so that the cars can be delivered to the market ready for use, and if If those cars are moved to another area, they will continue to operate there as well.

As vehicles become more sophisticated, it’s a fair bet that technology companies and automakers themselves will come up with more intuitive ways to manage that connectivity, but for now, the Cubic approach is the one that’s keeping the cost of building down. Helping to reduce. And managing it, and that gives it an important role for the next few years.

Junichi Miyakawa said, “In line with our ‘Beyond Japan’ strategic development initiative, we are extremely pleased to team up with Cubic Telecom to fully enter the rapidly growing market for high-value IoT asset connectivity.” SoftBank Corp chairman and CEO said in a statement.

Source: www.bing.com