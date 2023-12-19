SoftBank and Arm chiefs meet Hunt as City reforms open door to secondary listing in London

ARM’s Rene Haas celebrates his company’s IPO at Nasdaq in New York in September – Richard Drew/AP

Arm’s chief executive and boss met Jeremy Hunt in Downing Street on Tuesday, as regulators unveiled reforms that could encourage the semiconductor giant to pursue a secondary listing in London.

René Haas, chief executive of the Cambridge microchip designer, and Masayoshi Son, the head of its majority shareholder SoftBank, were seen leaving No. 11 on Tuesday morning.

It comes as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) unveiled proposals to streamline London’s listing regime, including a new category designed to attract secondary listings.

Arm’s debut on Wall Street earlier this year came as a blow to Rishi Sunak’s hopes of encouraging more tech companies to list in the UK and stemming the tide of companies leaving the London Stock Exchange. Was seen.

However, the company has left the door open to a secondary listing in London in the future. Sources have said Arm is waiting for the FCA to review rules on “related party transactions” – agreements between companies and parties that have a pre-existing relationship.

On Tuesday night, the FCA said it planned to remove existing requirements under which shareholders approve related party transactions. The move will bring the regime in line with the US, where they should be easily disclosed.

The related party transaction has been a particular sticking point for Arm because it would mean a vote on the arrangement with potentially dozens of other SoftBank investments.

The proposals also include creating a new category for secondary listings when companies have a main listing elsewhere. However, only foreign companies will be eligible, meaning the Cambridge-headquartered branch will not be able to take advantage unless it is incorporated in the UK.

The Treasury did not comment on whether Mr Haas and Mr Son had discussed UK listing arrangements with Mr Hunt, only confirming that the two had met the chancellor, who was “looking at economic growth across the UK”. “Meet regularly with business leaders and investors to discuss opportunities to accelerate.” ,

As chancellor, Rishi Sunak has met with SoftBank and Arm representatives as part of efforts to lobby for the semiconductor designer to list in London.

Arm and SoftBank did not comment.

Arm was valued at $55bn (£43bn) in September’s Nasdaq flotation. In March, when it confirmed it planned to list in New York, it said it “intends to consider a subsequent UK listing in due course”.

The FCA’s reforms come amid concerns that London’s position as one of the world’s leading financial centers is under threat.

The city’s reputation suffered another blow on Tuesday when company bosses warned that the capital was losing its attractiveness.

More than four-fifths of UK-based chief executives believe the value of being a constituent of the London Stock Exchange has declined in the past year, according to new research.

81 percent of those interviewed said that UK stock market quotation gains have declined, while 57 percent believe gains will decline further in the coming year. A third have considered leaving London and moving their listings overseas.

The findings come from an annual survey of business chiefs by consultancy Teneo and will heighten concerns about the future of capital amid a sharp contraction in the UK stock market.

The shrinking pool of UK shares and the large number of British companies that have fallen victim to foreign and private equity-backed takeovers have lured the London Stock Exchange into a “doomsday trap”, Peel Hunt analysts have warned. The number of UK listed companies has fallen by 40 per cent since 2008.

On Tuesday, London-listed consultancy Kin & Carta agreed a £239m takeover bid from the company backed by buyout firm BC Partners.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com