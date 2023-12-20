A recent report by the Bulgarian Council for Economic Analysis showed that Bulgaria has a severe shortage of medical staff and many professionals are choosing to go abroad.

Bulgaria’s healthcare system is suffering from a severe shortage of medical professionals, a report from the Bulgarian Council for Economic Analysis highlights, with growing waiting lists and hospital closures raising concerns over the country’s healthcare system Has been.

It comes as the World Health Organization estimates the global shortage of medical professionals is projected to reach 15 million by 2030, with the shortage growing fastest in the European Union.

uneven distribution

In Bulgaria, while the total number of physicians per 100 thousand population in 2021 is above the European average, specific shortages persist.

In particular, the country is facing a severe shortage of approximately 1,000 general practitioners, more than 460 psychiatrists and approximately 16,900 nurses, and the capital Sofia needs more than 2,500 nurses.

According to a European Commission report in 2018, the distribution of health professionals in Bulgaria is uneven, with some regions facing more severe shortages than others.

In some areas, the numbers exceed European standards, while others, including the cities of Blagoevgrad, Kardzhali and Haskovo, face the greatest shortfalls.

The shortage of nurses is most severe, with only one nurse for every doctor, failing to meet the recommended ratio of two nurses per doctor.

Why is there shortage?

The shortage of medical professionals in Bulgaria can be attributed to a variety of factors. Overtime, low pay, and lack of recognition emerge as major contributors to the nursing shortage.

The Bulgarian education system, although partially compensating for the outflow of doctors and nurses, fails to meet the needs defined by the existing shortage. Germany alone has “imported” approximately 50,000 doctors from abroad. The United Nations estimates that Bulgaria will lose 23% of its remaining population by 2050.

This migration of medical professionals is a significant challenge for the government. Competition between countries to attract and retain medical professionals further compounds the problem.

The authors of the study suggest several policy actions to address the shortage, including prioritizing the training of medical professionals, retaining them within Bulgaria (including foreign trainees), attracting back Bulgarian professionals working abroad and Including improving working conditions and career development opportunities.

What effect is this having on people?

The consequences of the shortage are already evident in various regions of Bulgaria. Municipal hospitals, such as a facility in Kawarna, face severe staff shortages, with only one clinical laboratory assistant and zero midwives for a population of more than 11,000.

Large medical facilities such as the multispecialty hospital for active treatment in Lovech city are forced to suspend departments including obstetrics and gynecology due to shortage of doctors.

The closure of key departments has resulted in patients being diverted elsewhere and has put pressure on neighboring facilities in Lovech’s neighboring towns of Troyan and Pleven.

Difficult financial conditions exacerbate the personnel problem, hindering health care institutions’ ability to attract and retain medical professionals.

