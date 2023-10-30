SoFi improves as student-loan rebound

SoFi (SOFI) reported a student loan-driven windfall in its third-quarter results, while raising its full-year guidance on revenue and predicting a quarterly profit before the end of the year.

Its stock closed up 1% after rising more than 14%.

Student loan originations for the San Francisco-based fintech bank doubled in the third quarter from a year earlier. Some US borrowers began repaying loans in October after a three-year pandemic forbearance pause.

Deposits at SoFi also doubled over the same period to $15.7 million, with SoFi CFO Christopher LaPoint also noting that its “deposit growth exceeded loan growth for the third consecutive quarter.”

As a result, firms’ net interest income, a key measure showing the difference in companies’ earnings from taking deposits to lending, has more than doubled compared to the year-ago period.

“We saw exactly the trend in student loan debt this quarter that we expected, which was a modest bump compared to what we were expecting,” SoFi CEO Anthony Noto told analysts on Monday.

“The rebound was actually much faster than we expected,” Dominic Gabriel, executive director of Oppenheimer, told Yahoo Finance Live.

“A lot of people are expanding [their] The terms of the loans to lower those monthly payments, making them more affordable,” Gabriel, who owns SoFi, said.

The bank raised its full-year guidance on revenue and its profit measuring stick, adjusted EBITDA, to $71 million and $12 million, respectively, which is higher than the firm had previously expected.

It still reported a net loss of $277 million, including a one-time impairment charge of $247 million. Excluding the impairment, SoFi’s net loss was $19.5 million, better than analysts’ estimates of $61.4 million compiled by Bloomberg.

More than a decade ago, SoFi started as a specialty lender for student loan borrowers needing to refinance. It has since grown to offer a range of other financial products, from other types of consumer loans to investment and retirement savings products.

As of the middle of this year, it was the 90th largest bank in the country by asset size. SoFi had about $30 billion in assets as of the end of September.

Pointing to the firm’s deposit growth relative to other lenders, SoFi’s Noto acknowledged that the Federal Reserve’s current stance of keeping interest rates high for a longer period of time could put pressure on lending in the coming quarters.

“Higher over a longer period of time could put pressure on these other financial companies,” Noto said. “And in that environment, we would want to be much more conservative and really not increase anything like personal loans very much, and student loans would increase modestly,” he said.

Year-to-date, SoFi’s stock is up more than 45%, outperforming SPDR’s Broad Select Financial Sector Index fund by more than 50%.

“We remain concerned about capital constraints and slower revenue growth in 2024 as the company approaches balance sheet capacity over the next few quarters,” David Chiavarini, an analyst with an Underperform rating on SoFi, said in a Monday note.

