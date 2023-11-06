“Finish 2023 Strong With 3 Hot Stock Ideas – Practically Free”

WILMINGTON, Delaware, United States, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. , The global sodium air battery market is projected to garner US$1.3 million in 2021. It is projected to register a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to Receive 2.3 million US dollars ,

Innovations in battery manufacturing techniques can help increase production and reduce costs, making sodium air batteries more competitive in the market. Collaboration between battery manufacturers, research institutions and technology companies can accelerate the development and commercialization of sodium air battery technology.

The need for advanced energy storage solutions will increase as global energy demand continues to grow, creating opportunities for sodium air batteries to meet this demand.

Global Sodium Air Battery Market: Key Players

The following companies are well-known participants in the global sodium air battery market:

polyplus

De Nora Tech Inc.

Xinjiang Joinworld Co., Ltd.

Finergy

faradion

EV Dynamics (Holdings) Limited

Natron Energy

Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.

Key findings of the market report

Improvements in electrolyte chemistry are expected to increase the overall performance and efficiency of sodium air batteries, making them more competitive with other energy storage technologies.

Sodium air batteries can play a role in smart grid systems, supporting load balancing, demand response and integration of distributed energy resources.

Developing safe sodium air battery designs and technologies will be critical to market adoption, especially in applications where safety is a top concern, such as consumer electronics and transportation.

Combining sodium air batteries with other energy storage technologies, such as lithium-ion batteries or supercapacitors, in hybrid energy systems can provide benefits in terms of performance, energy management, and cost effectiveness.

Prevailing Trends in Sodium Air Battery Market

The increase in renewable energy production such as wind and solar power has created a need for advanced energy storage solutions. Sodium air batteries could potentially serve as a cost-effective and efficient option for storing excess renewable energy.

Sodium air batteries have the potential for high energy density, meaning they can store significant amounts of energy in a relatively small space, an important factor for a variety of applications including electric vehicles and grid energy storage.

Continuous research and development efforts to enhance the performance, longevity, and safety of sodium air batteries are expected to drive market growth. Advancements in materials and design will play a significant role.

Sodium air batteries can support peer-to-peer energy trading and microgrid applications, where surplus energy generated by one party can be stored and shared with others.

Global Market for Sodium Air Batteries: Regional Outlook

Various factors are promoting the growth of sodium air battery market in different regions. Areas include,

North America

Many North American countries and states have set ambitious climate goals and targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Sodium air batteries can play a role in achieving these goals by enabling efficient use of renewable energy and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Aging power infrastructure and the need for grid modernization are expected to create opportunities for energy storage technologies such as sodium air batteries. Increased grid flexibility and the ability to store and supply electricity during peak demand is important in the North American context.

Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is home to a large industrial and manufacturing sector. Sodium air batteries are expected to provide energy storage solutions for energy intensive industries, supporting their sustainability goals.

Sodium air batteries are expected to provide a more durable and longer-lasting power source for these devices, as the Asia Pacific region is an important consumer electronics market.

Some of the major developments made by players in this market are as follows:

company’s name major developments Reliance New Energy Solar Limited In 2023, Reliance New Energy Solar Limited acquired United Kingdom-based sodium ion battery company Faradion Limited. This acquisition is expected to strengthen RNESL’s position in the sodium air battery market. Natron Energy In 2022, Natron Energy acquired Clarios International Inc. to manufacture sodium ion batteries. Partnered with. This partnership is expected to accelerate the commercialization of sodium ion batteries and make them more affordable and accessible. HiNa Battery Technology Co., Ltd. In 2023, HiNa Battery Technology Co., Ltd. developed and tested a sodium air battery with high energy density of 1600 Wh/kg. The company plans to start mass production of sodium air batteries in 2024.

Global Sodium Air Battery Market Segmentation

Electrolyte

end use

utility energy storage

automotive

protect

consumer Electronics

Power

Other

Area

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

