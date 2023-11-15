Sodexo gathers talented chefs from around the world to compete for sustainable culinary innovation

Sodexo SA

Issy-les-Moulineaux, France, November 15, 2023

In line with its ambition to be a leader in sustainable food and valuable experiences, Sodexo has organized the second edition of its Sustainable Chef Challenge, an annual global competition of chefs to develop and promote sustainable food and value experiences. Delicious Formulations that have low CO2 emissions.

The Sustainable Chef Challenge is one of the many ways Sodexo celebrates the power of sustainable and healthy food. That’s why Sodexo keeps using new ingredients and designing plant-forward recipes to ensure that 70% of its main dishes can be labeled “low carbon” by 2030.

For the second year in a row, Sodexo gathered 7 talented chefs from around the world to participate in the Sustainable Chef Challenge.On November 15, a culinary competition was held in Landsberg am Lake, Germany in partnership with Rational AG, Eternity and WWF.

The chefs were evaluated on their ability to deliver two sustainable dishes based on four main criteria:

Promote plant-based and sustainable eating

Supporting taste, nutrition, health, wellness

Responsibly Sourcing

prevent food waste

During the programme, the chefs showcased their skills and passion for creating healthy and tasty food on a large scale. Facing a panel of experts including German three-Michelin stars chef Thomas Bühner, Two chefs portray themselves:

Chef Sharon McConnell (Northern Ireland) with her “Pistachio Crusted Celeriac Steak” and “Vegetarian Chocolate Mousse with Dates and Nuts”.

Chef Ricardo Machado (Brazil) with his “Sautéed Banana Peel Medallions with Sweet Potatoes” and “Banana and Coconut Mash”.

She was awarded the Culinary Experience Grand Prize for demonstrating delicious and sustainable cooking.

,Today sustainability is a major focus of the changes that both our customers and our consumers want. For Sodexo it’s about constantly leading the way in creating better experiences for our guests, supporting our employees and enhancing our virtuous contribution to the environment.Alexandra Serize, Group Chief Strategy and Service Innovation Officer of Sodexo.

,The Sustainable Chef Challenge is a true example of Sodexo’s ambition to drive change towards delicious sustainable food. We want to provide our consumers with food that is desirable and low carbon. With our expanded plant-forward offering, Sodexo contributes directly to our customers’ sustainability goals.“Anna Notarianni, Group Chief Impact Officer of Sodexo.

,We are so grateful to have the opportunity to work with such talented people, united by a common purpose: paving the way for eco-friendly and delicious food., Sharon McConnell and Ricardo Machado, winners of the 2023 edition of the Sustainable Chef Challenge.

