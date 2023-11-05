Soda additive linked to thyroid toxicity may eventually be banned by the FDA - Ars Technica

Enlarge/Sundrop is one of those sour soft drinks that still contains BVO.

The Food and Drug Administration may finally ban a food additive used in sour drinks that the agency determined 50 years ago could no longer be generally considered safe. The agency proposed banning the additive on Thursday.

The additive is brominated vegetable oil (BVO), a flavoring emulsifier and stabilizer that has been used since the 1920s to prevent citrus flavors from separating and floating to the top of soft drinks. It was formerly used in big brand name beverages like Mountain Dew and Gatorade, but has been phased out in recent years due to toxicity concerns. Since at least 2014, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola have been phasing out BVO from their beverages, although it can still be found in some store-brand sodas and regional drinks, including the citrus soda Sun Drop.

BVO is already banned in Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. In October this year, California banned BVO along with other problematic food additives, including Red Dye No. 3. (While reporting California’s ban on Red Dye No. 3, Ars also reported that the FDA planned to ban BVO.)

The FDA’s proposed ban on BVO is a long time coming. Toxicity concerns have plagued BVO for more than 50 years. Brominated oils accumulate over time in fat, liver, heart, and brain, and there are long-standing concerns of thyroid toxicity, developmental neurotoxicity, and reproductive toxicity.

In January 1970, the FDA revoked BVO’s GRAS, or “generally recognized as safe” status. At the time, manufacturers were using BVO in beverages at levels up to 150 parts per million (ppm). In response, the additive industry petitioned the FDA to continue allowing the use of BVO, but at a lower limit of 15 ppm. The FDA was still not convinced it was safe and demanded additional long-term safety studies. But, it did not deny the request outright – instead, the agency allowed the use of BVO at the lower limit while conducting safety studies, citing a “substantial margin of safety” at the lower levels.

not so fast or agile

At first, the authorization to use BVO at 15 ppm was only on an interim basis – for a three-year period as the agency waited for more data. But, in 1974, still awaiting more data, the interim basis became “indefinite period”, which continues.

In a 2014 review of BVO, the FDA identified “unresolved safety questions” and designed rodent studies to address them, which were ultimately run by the National Center for Toxicological Research (NCTR). While neurotoxicity and reproductive toxicity were among the long-standing questions, the NCTR studies only looked at bioaccumulation and thyroid toxicity, noting that if these showed toxicity, it would not be enough to revoke the authorization of BVO. will be. Studies showed toxicity.

Rat experiments published in 2022 used levels of BVO that mimic dietary exposure to humans at the 15 ppm limit. In dietary trials, researchers found abnormalities in the thyroids of mice, changes in their hormone signaling, and the accumulation of brominated fatty acids in the heart, liver, and fat of all animals fed BVO.

,[W]The FDA said in its proposal to revoke the authorization, “We can no longer conclude that there is reasonable certainty that there will be no harm from the use of BVO as a stabilizer for flavor-enhancing oils in fruit-flavored beverages.” Is.”

In a separate statement, James Jones, FDA’s deputy commissioner for human foods, said these types of safety reviews take time, but he seemed to acknowledge the agency’s extremely slow process. He pointed to a proposed internal reorganization at the FDA that would include “the creation of an Office of Food Chemical Safety, Dietary Supplements and Innovation where we intend to develop a faster and more efficient process for evaluating chemicals in the food supply.”

Jones also noted that the FDA is currently reviewing Red Dye No. 3, and a decision to potentially ban that additive – as has already been done in California – is “forthcoming.”

Source: arstechnica.com