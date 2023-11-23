Socrates Launches Groundbreaking Social Media and Entertainment Platform for Web3 Users Globally

[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, November 23rd, 2023]

Socrates is a Web3 social media and entertainment platform that combines the best of social-fi and game-fi

Accessible on multiple blockchains including Polygon, Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain (BSC), Arbitrum One, and Optimism

Allows anyone to participate in multiple choice questions and answers, empowering people to express honest opinions and unique perspectives

Offers big rewards for simple in-app interactions, which can be easily redeemed

Socrates, a Web3 social media and entertainment platform, has launched on multiple blockchains following a successful testing phase. With thousands of signups already, the revolutionary app will provide users globally with the ability to earn substantial rewards by actively participating in multiple-choice quizzes, openly debating and sharing knowledge.

Socrates empowers individuals to discuss any topic including politics, sports, crypto, and entertainment. Using an innovative and intuitive UI, users can easily create and answer multiple choice questions in the app, give reasons and likes to further support their viewpoint.

The organization combines the best of social-fi and game-fi, built on the principles of rewarding knowledge-sharing and fostering dialogue, with a mission to engage and foster community. With mainstream media controlling the narrative and dictating collective human thought, Socrates gives users a platform to think freely about issues and combat misinformation common in Web2 social media.

Built on the principles of decentralization and inclusivity, Socrata integrates the benefits of blockchain technology and NFTs to establish a unique incentive ecosystem. User interaction contributes to the question’s prize pool, which already reaches more than 1000 points, and potential prizes are distributed at the conclusion of the question. Meaningful discussions and unique viewpoints can earn users higher rewards during intense debates, which is a key feature in encouraging meaningful discussions and new levels of engagement.

This week, Socrates further improved accessibility, enabling access via multiple blockchains including Polygon, Ethereum, Arbitrum One, Optimism, and BNB Smart Chain (BSC), where points earned on the platform can be easily redeemed for USDT. Can be redeemed at 1:1.

“With questions and answers in today’s conversation, we built Socrates to provide a fun platform where you can earn big rewards for sharing knowledge, learning diverse opinions, and networking with like-minded communities. “In response to the rise of AI language technology providing standardized answers to questions, our platform addresses the clear need for individuals, businesses and governments to find human answers to their questions,” said Lottie Wells, head of PR at Socrates.

Since launch, over 200 Socrates team members from leading web3 and social media companies have continued to develop the product and improve the user experience. Still, the organization has ambitious development plans soon, including releasing algorithms that tailor content to specific users and a cutting-edge UI update.

The platform invites users to join the debate by signing up and experiencing Socrates app.socrates.com Using invitation code 8k6ze4s6.

about socrates

Socrates is a global Web3 social media and entertainment platform based on multiple blockchains, where users earn rewards by participating in multiple-choice quizzes, debating, and sharing knowledge. Combining the best of social-fi and game-fi, the organization aims to lead a new era of dialogue and knowledge beyond borders, empowering individuals to share their vision and shape the future through diverse perspectives and To be rewarded.

In an age where social and mainstream media heavily influence collective thinking, Socrates encourages individuals to think independently, challenge issues, and dispel misinformation. Users can shape conversations in the app by crafting their pen and selecting an area of ​​interest, actively contributing to meaningful dialogues. The platform has set up an incentive ecosystem, where valuable contributions and interactions can earn big rewards.

Featuring an innovative and intuitive user interface with decentralized blockchain technology, Socrates prioritizes transparency and security. Socrates is dedicated to empowering individuals to share their unique vision and shape the future through diverse perspectives, fostering a community-driven platform that transcends geographic boundaries.

