Societe Generale says the S&P 500 will trade near its all-time high in 2024 before a recession pulls it down again.

According to Societe Generale, investors should prepare for a volatile 2024.

The French bank said the S&P 500 would rise in the first quarter but then fall 12%.

That decline would put the benchmark index in “buy the dips” territory by the end of the year.

Societe Generale says get ready for a volatile 2024, where the S&P 500 approaches record highs, falls and then makes another comeback.

In its outlook for the coming year published on Monday, the French bank said it expected the benchmark index to climb to 4,750 points in the first three months of the year, which would put it within touching distance of hitting an all-time high of 4,796. In January 2022.

SocGen said large-cap US stock prices would fall 12% to 4,200 when the US enters a mild recession in mid-2024, before rising back to 4,750 in the fourth quarter as the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates. Has given.

“By year end we expect to see a 150 basis point cut in rates by the Fed, a deceleration in GDP growth and clarity on the political election cycle,” wrote Manish Kabra, head of US equity strategy. “The S&P 500 should be in ‘buy the dips’ territory as leading earnings indicators continue to improve.”

“Nevertheless, the journey to the end of the year should not be easy as we expect a mild recession in the middle of the year, a selloff in credit markets in the second quarter and continued quantitative tightening,” he said.

The S&P 500 traded at 4,556 as of Wednesday’s closing bell. It has gained 19% year to date, driven by a stellar performance by the so-called “Great Seven” Big Tech stocks and investors’ hopes that the Fed is getting ready to cut borrowing costs.

Kabra isn’t the only top Wall Street strategist who has predicted the index could hit a record high next year.

Goldman Sachs’s David Costin said earlier this month that he expects the S&P 500 to trade at 4,700 points by the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, both Bank of America and RBC Capital Markets have set year-end targets of 5,000, which would put the gauge comfortably above its previous all-time high.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com