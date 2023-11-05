Social Security loses trillions due to inequality. Here's how we fix it. - Daily Montanan

If so, you’re among the 94 percent of American workers who pay into Social Security the entire year. Thanks to a loophole that particularly benefits the wealthy, income above that amount is not taxed for Social Security.

That means someone like Tucker Carlson, who makes $8 million a year, stopped contributing to Social Security on January 8. Joe Rogan, who reportedly makes $4 million a month, stopped contributing to Social Security on January 2.

That’s how quickly these high rollers crossed the $160,200 benchmark. But that’s not even the worst of it.

Many billionaires receive all of their money in the form of bonuses and stock options. Elon Musk is the highest-paid CEO in the world, but because none of it is “wage income,” he doesn’t pay a dime into Social Security.

Right-wing politicians and cable news pundits often say we can’t afford Social Security. Their solution? Cut benefits to working people who have paid into the program for our entire lives.

He never suggested that we simply require America’s wealthiest people to pay into Social Security all year long, like the rest of us. If we taxed them the same way we tax everyone else, we could not only protect our benefits, but also expand them.

The Social Security Expansion Act would do just that. The bill would require the wealthy to contribute to Social Security on all of their income above $250,000 — including investment income. And it will use the additional revenue to increase Social Security benefits and keep the program strong.

Another piece of legislation, Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust, would also lift the cap on Social Security contributions and use the revenue to expand benefits. In the last Congress it had the support of about 90 percent of House Democrats.

Finally, the movement to require the rich to pay into Social Security year round is not limited to Congress. President Joe Biden campaigned on removing the cap and using the revenue for targeted benefit expansions.

Polling shows that the idea has broad support among the public, including 76 percent of all voters and 65 percent of Republican voters. Unfortunately, Republican politicians are not listening to their voters.

The Republican Study Committee, a group that counts 156 House Republicans as members, released a budget last year that would drastically cut Social Security benefits, including raising the full retirement age to 70. It doesn’t raise a single penny of additional revenue for the rich, the wealthy.

These politicians are focused on protecting their wealthy donors, who pay less into Social Security than ever before. The Economic Policy Institute (EPI) recently found that as inequality increases, a record share of all earnings goes above the $160,200 limit on Social Security contributions.

In 1983, the last time Congress made major reforms to Social Security, they set the cap at a level that covered 90 percent of all wage income, leaving only 10 percent above the cap. By 2021, the percentage of income above that threshold had nearly doubled. And that doesn’t even include investment income, which, in Musk’s case, makes up the bulk of the income of the richest people.

EPI estimates that the Social Security Trust Fund has lost $1.4 trillion due to rising inequality. That’s a huge windfall for the rich — and a huge loss for our Social Security system and the millions of Americans who rely on it.

Congress has the power to end this injustice. All that needs to happen is for Republican politicians to listen to their voters and join forces with Democrats to force the rich to pay all of their income into Social Security, just like the rest of us do.

