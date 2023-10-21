Social Security could affect workers differently in 2024. Here are 3 key things to keep in mind

In 2024, higher earners may have to pay higher Social Security taxes.

Additionally, there may be consequences for working while receiving retirement benefits.

Here’s what to know.

Painspot E+ | getty images

Based on a 3.2% cost-of-living adjustment, Social Security beneficiaries are expected to get a boost to their benefits next year.

But workers should keep in mind several limitations based on new 2024 data recently announced by the Social Security Administration.

If you’re an employee who expects to eventually become eligible for retirement benefits, or you’re working and also receiving retirement benefits, here’s what you need to know.

The maximum taxable income for Social Security will increase to $168,600 in 2024, from $160,200 in 2023.

Workers pay a 7.65% tax from their wages for Medicare and Social Security, also known as FICA, which stands for Federal Insurance Contributions Act. Self-employed workers pay 15.3% to cover both employee and employer contributions.

That 7.65% includes 1.45% that goes to Medicare, and that applies to all earnings. Higher earners may have to pay an additional 0.9%.

The remaining 6.2% is for Social Security and applies only to the taxable maximum, or $168,600 for the next year.

According to the Social Security Administration, about 6% of workers who pay Social Security taxes have earnings that exceed the maximum taxable limit each year.

By paying taxes for Social Security, you can eventually receive benefits in retirement.

Generally, you need at least 10 years of work or 40 credits to qualify. You can earn up to four credits per year.

The amount of earnings required for the Social Security credit will be $1,730 in 2024, up from $1,640 in 2023.

If you claim Social Security between age 62 and your full retirement age, your benefits will be reduced if you start early.

Even if you continue to work, if you earn more than a certain limit you are subject to what is known as the retirement income test.

In 2024, income exempt from the retirement income test will increase to $22,320, up from $21,240 this year. For every $2 earned above that limit, $1 of profit will be withheld.

The good news is that the benefits withheld are applied to your monthly benefits once you reach full retirement age.

“It is appropriate to check the limits for lower income earners among married [two-earner] Household,” said Joe Elsesser, a certified financial planner and president of Social Security claims software provider Covisum.

More than personal finance:

Social Security cost-of-living adjustment will be 3.2% in 2024

Lawmakers take aim at credit card debt, interest rates, fees

Medicare open enrollment could help cut health care costs

He said a low-income person can continue to work and receive his or her full Social Security benefits without facing any penalties.

Importantly, there is a separate income test limit for the year you reach full retirement age.

In 2024, it will increase to $59,520 for the months before you reach full retirement age, compared to $56,520 this year. In the year you reach full retirement age, $1 of benefits are withheld for every $3 of earnings above the limit.

According to Elsesser, the income test is an important factor when deciding whether to claim retirement benefits early.

The new higher limit — about $60,000 — for the year you reach full retirement age also presents an opportunity, he said.

For example, if you reach full retirement age in July, you could earn about $10,000 per month before your birthday and not be subject to the earnings test if you start benefits Jan. 1, Elsesser said. Said.

Social Security benefit earnings may be subject to federal taxes.

The rate at which that income is taxed is based on your combined income. It is calculated by adding half your benefits along with your adjusted gross income and non-taxable interest.

If your combined income is between $25,000 and $34,000 for individual tax filers, or $32,000 and $44,000 for married and married couples filing jointly, you can pay taxes on up to 50% of your benefits. Are.

If your individual combined income is more than $34,000 and you file individually, or if you are married with more than $44,000, up to 85% of your benefits may be taxable.

Notably, these limits do not change from year to year. However, as profit income increases with adjustments for the cost of living, more of it becomes subject to taxes over time.

An 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 could lead to more beneficiaries being liable for federal income taxes on their benefit income next April, according to research from The Senior Citizens League. The non-partisan seniors group is advocating for the tax thresholds to be updated and adjusted annually so seniors do not have to pay more taxes on their benefit income.

“Certainly, taxation has become a growing concern,” said Mary Johnson, a Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League.

Source: www.cnbc.com