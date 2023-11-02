Social Security Administration may get new commissioner in wake of overpayments, understaffing

WASHINGTON — The Social Security Administration is one step closer to having a new leader. The Senate Finance Committee is considering President Joe Biden’s nominee for commissioner, former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley.

This confirmation hearing comes at a time when the Social Security Administration is at breaking point. The agency is crippled by understaffing, low morale and, as 11 Investigates reports, the government is now trying to claw back billions of dollars in overpayments. If confirmed, O’Malley will have a big task on his hands to get the agency back on track.

We told you how our investigation, conducted by KFF Health News at our sister stations, revealed billions of dollars in overpayments and efforts by the Social Security Administration (SSA) to claw back the money.

“I’ve read stories about people who are in danger of losing their homes or other financial disasters, it’s heartbreaking,” O’Malley said during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday.

O’Malley was asked directly about the $21 billion overpayment the agency made by mistake and now wants back – which the channel has been investigating for 11 months.

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said, “Higher payments deepen poverty and hardship, which is directly counterproductive to the program’s goals.”

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey, along with Senators Wyden and Brown, sent a letter to the agency last month asking why these overpayments were occurring.

“As SSA has noted, the major reason is the SSI asset limits which have not been updated since 1984,” said Senator Brown (D-OH). “Am I correct in saying that this old asset limit is actually the major cause of overpayments?”

“It’s a major cause and it’s a huge administrative burden,” O’Malley responded during the confirmation hearing.

COVID-19 stimulus checks have caused some people to exceed their asset limits, resulting in overpayment notices or loss of SSI benefits.

“These are people who received COVID-19 payments and therefore had their SSI benefits reduced – we need to fix that,” Senator Casey told us after the hearing.

Senators Wyden, Brown, and Cassidy introduced bipartisan legislation called the ‘SSI Savings Penalty Elimination Act’ to raise asset limits so people can save for emergencies.

O’Malley told Senator Brown, “There is widespread confidence that your bicameral and bipartisan leadership will do exactly the right thing for recipients.” “The right policy and it will also reduce the huge administrative burden.”

“I think he’s going to be confirmed,” Senator Casey said. “I would be surprised if he doesn’t. “We can work directly with them to fix this problem to restore those benefits.”

Senator Casey called O’Malley a skilled and capable manager who will lead the agency and invest in its future.

