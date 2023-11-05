Social Security can make or break many people’s retirement. In fact, according to a 2023 report from the Nationwide Retirement Institute, about 21% of American adults ages 50 and older say they have no other retirement income besides their benefits.

For those who rely heavily on Social Security, any changes to the program could have a big impact on retirement. As we approach 2024, it’s time to start thinking about how next year’s adjustment will affect your retirement — and there’s both good and bad news.

Good: You can work more without cutting into benefits

You can continue to work after taking Social Security, but your benefits may be reduced depending on your age and how much you are making from your job.

The retirement income test is an income limit that determines how much (if any) of your benefits will be reduced. The more you earn above that limit, the less you will receive per month from Social Security. However, the good news is that these income limits are increasing in 2024, so you can earn more before your benefits are reduced.

To determine how your benefits will be affected, you first need to know your full retirement age (FRA). This will depend on your year of birth, but for anyone born in 1960 or later it is 67. Depending on your FRA, there are two different income limits.

Income limit in 2024 Income limit in 2023 if you Will not done Reach your FRA in 2024 $22,320 $21,240 if you Desire Reach your FRA in 2024 $59,520 $56,520

If you don’t reach your FRA in 2024, your benefit will be reduced by $1 for every $2 you earn over $22,320 per year. If you reach your FRA next year, you’ll see a $1 deduction for every $3 you earn over $59,520 per year.

However, once you reach your FRA, you will no longer be subject to these limits. The Social Security Administration will also recalculate your benefit amount to account for any money withheld because of your income.

Bad: You’ll receive less COLA than in 2023

In 2023, beneficiaries receive a historic 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) – the highest in nearly four decades. However, in 2024, you can expect to receive a much lower COLA of 3.2%.

The bad news is that your checks won’t grow as much as they did this year. But this may actually be a good thing in some ways. Because the COLA is based on changes in inflation, small adjustments mean costs don’t increase as much this year compared to last year.

The good (and the bad): increasing maximum profit

In 2023, the most you could receive from Social Security is $4,555 per month. Starting next year, the maximum benefit increases to $4,873 per month. However, the downside is that it is becoming more difficult to achieve the maximum payout.

To access this benefit you must meet three requirements: work for at least 35 years, delay claiming benefits until age 70, and consistently reach the salary threshold.

The salary threshold is the highest income subject to Social Security taxes. The more you earn up to this limit, the higher your profit amount will be. The salary range was $160,200 per year in 2023 and will increase to $168,600 per year in 2024.

It is already difficult to achieve maximum profit. But as the salary range continues to increase year after year, meeting all three requirements will become more challenging.

Social Security is an integral source of income for millions of retirees, so it’s a good idea to understand how these changes coming in 2024 will affect your monthly payments. By preparing for these now, you can avoid any surprises next year.

