Social Security 2024 COLA still leaving seniors empty-handed

Social Security checks will increase next year, but for 76-year-old retired staffing company executive Lou Scrivani, the bump won’t even be enough to cover the increase in his health care costs, given everything else has increased over the past year. Leave aside the prices.

Starting in January, more than 66 million beneficiaries of the program will receive a cost-of-cost adjustment (COLA) of 3.2%, which will amount to an average of more than $50 extra every month.

The purpose of the COLA is to help Americans keep pace with inflation so they can maintain their standard of living from year to year. But many senior citizens say the increase is not enough. Cost of Items According to The Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit for older adults, older adults consistently spend most of their money over and above the COLA. The biggest expense is health care.

Even with the COLA, “we will not be able to raise enough net to keep pace with current inflation,” said Scrivani, who lives in Delaware.

show me the math

Scrivani does the math for himself and his wife as follows:

Total monthly COLA increase for both: approximately $135.

Less:

Medicare Part B monthly increase: approximately $10 x 2 = $20

Drug plan increase: $25.70 x 2 = $51.40

Medicare Supplement Increase: Total $10

That means that from a $135 monthly COLA increase, Scrivanis keeps about $53.60. However, the deductible on his medication increased by $60.

“So goodbye $53 increase,” Scrivny said. “With current inflation rates, this puts us in negative territory overall.”

And that example only leads to higher health care costs. Experts and seniors say the bleeding gets worse when you take into account expensive housing, food, gas and utilities, and older adults have to hope that their savings can cover the difference.

But this does not always happen.

Poverty among Americans age 65 and older has increased for three consecutive years to 14.1% in 2022, from 10.7% in 2021, according to the latest Census Bureau data.

“We have a problem, a lot of people are realizing it,” said Chris Whipple, partner and financial advisor at Christopher Curtis Financial in Nashville, Tennessee. ,

Do Americans have enough savings to cover the additional costs each year?

Unlikely.

The Senior Citizens League said more than a quarter of the 1,055 adults surveyed in the first three months of the year said their retirement accounts had been drained in the past 12 months. This was up by more than 20% in the second half of last year.

And a record 45% said they have carried credit card debt for more than 90 days despite rising interest rates, the league said.

“The concern that retirement income in the coming months will not be enough to cover the cost of essentials is a major concern,” Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League, said in a statement last month. ”

Will health care costs become cheaper?

Many of the cost-saving measures from the Inflation Reduction Act won’t come soon enough.

Only the $35 monthly out-of-pocket insulin cap and free recommended adult vaccines for Medicare Part D participants went into effect this year.

Price negotiations with drug companies on 10 drugs began this year, but “most of the savings, if any, will not be seen by anyone, on any drug, until about 2026,” Scrivani said.

Starting January 1, up to $8,000 of out-of-pocket expenses (including certain payments made by other people or entities on your behalf) will automatically get you “catastrophic coverage,” so you won’t have to pay a co-pay or co-pay for covered drugs. No need to pay insurance. Part D for the remaining calendar year.

It is also not expected to cap annual out-of-pocket prescription drug cost sharing at $2,000 until 2025.

What do seniors do to stretch their health care dollars?

The cost of the drug is so high that many seniors will order from Canadian pharmacies to pay a fraction of American prices.

Scrivany takes Xarelto to prevent strokes. With his insurance and co-pays, it costs $550 for a 30-day supply. Using GoodRx, a free online price comparison platform for prescription drugs, he’ll pay between $528 and $567 depending on the pharmacy, or about $7,000 out of pocket each year.

Those prices prompted him to conduct extensive research to find cheaper medications. The Canadian government and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have tips about finding online or overseas pharmacies, and some people consult The People’s Pharmacy for consumer drug information or check the Canadian International Pharmacy Association’s list of verified pharmacies. Are.

Scrivani said he has reduced his costs significantly by using a Canadian pharmacy. His medication is shipped from Turkey, and this year he will receive a 3-month supply at $119, or $49 monthly, compared to $550 per month from the American pharmaceutical company licensed to sell the drug.

“This is the state of health care for seniors in this country,” he said.

In extreme cases, Whipple said some people will even drive to Texas, California or Arizona so they can easily cross the border to Mexico to buy supplies. While he understands why people would do this, he and other financial experts say working on your financial planning earlier in life is a better approach.

said Morgan D. Hill, chief executive of wealth management firm Hill & Hill Financial. “You have to allocate one-third of your income to medical costs.”

Overall, what resources can seniors use now to help themselves?

If you’re already aging, here are some ways to get help:

Use BenefitsCheckup.org to find local assistance programs for everything from food, medicine to utilities, or call the free helpline at 1-800-794-6559, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. till (ET).

For Medicare and Medicaid assistance, visit the State Health Insurance Assistance Program or call 1-877-839-2675.

If you don’t have computer and Internet access, visit or call your local social services office. Doing just that a few months ago helped Bick Adams, 69, of Saltville, Virginia, get $23 a month from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). “It’s like milk and bread and maybe, a dozen eggs,” he said.

Adams, whose 64-year-old wife Cheryl has cancer, also found out he was eligible for Limited Medicaid, which he hopes will help pay some bills this month.

It takes a lot of time to apply over the phone, but “we got lucky. Of course, I can’t go to ball games, and I use hearing aids, but we’ve got warmth and food, and we’re grateful. We’re just old people taking care of each other.”

