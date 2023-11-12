Social mobility is no pipe dream for lower middle class children

Sometimes people see a personal finance blogger striving for financial independence and think they must have grown up with affluent or financially savvy parents. The media promotes this idea, highlighting stories of affluent kids who bought a house at the age of 21 at their parents’ expense and who think everyone else has their privilege.

“If I can do it, anyone can!” they exclaim, oblivious to the fact that most of us do not have rich parents.

Some of us didn’t have rich parents

We rarely see true stories of self-reliance, where children grow up in less-affluent households but manage to learn financial literacy on their own.

But that’s my story.

I would classify my parents as lower middle class. He neither bought me a house, nor got me a great starter position at his company, nor paid for my college, nor let me live with him to save money, or even gave me any financial support. Didn’t even teach skills.

My story proves that you don’t need rich parents who are good with money to set out in pursuit of financial freedom. It helps, but achieving financial success is possible without the help of generational wealth.

growing up lower middle class

I don’t know the details about my household income when I was young. My parents owned a house in the southern suburbs of Chicago. We always had food to eat, we had beautiful Christmases, and we went on vacation (camping) a few times per year.

It feels solidly middle-class.

However, we lived in terrible apartments across the street that were frequently patrolled by police. Our neighbor across the street was arrested for dealing illegal substances.

It wasn’t the best neighborhood, but it was far from the worst. As long as we lived away from the apartment we could play outside without fear, a luxury that many children did not have.

When I was very young, my father worked as an insurance agent. He sold insurance in the poorest and most dangerous neighborhoods of Chicago.

He did not get any money from the job, but he earned enough money to support the family. Our mother stayed at home because it was too expensive for her to work while taking care of three children.

dad lost his job

Unfortunately, my father lost his job at his insurance company when I was in grade school. My parents started paper delivery to earn a living. My siblings and I had to do papers three days a week after school to help make ends meet.

For the first few years we worked for free. At the time, I didn’t understand why I was forced to work without pay, but now I understand.

They needed our labor to pay the bills. We were working to support the family.

Please don’t be too hard on my parents for this. They did what they had to do to survive. Many children were in very poor condition, and my parents tried their best.

To my parents’ credit, they took what they learned from delivering papers for someone else and made a business out of it. They started hiring more kids from the neighborhood to advertise and pay us for our work.

no savings

Despite running my own business, there wasn’t much left to save at the end of each month. Or maybe my parents prioritized the holidays and a good Christmas over emergency funds and retirement accounts.

Anyhow, he had no savings.

They spent most of their earnings every month and allowed us children to do the same. If we wanted something really expensive, they told us we needed to save up for it ourselves (my brother loved buying Scottie Pippen shoes, so he was the best at that!), but this Our limit was a lesson in savings.

I had some savings in an account opened by my grandmother when I was born, but most of it was lost when I had to pay taxes for the first time.

a divorce

My parents got divorced when I was in high school. My dad’s business continued and he was able to rent a house from his sister, while my mom had nothing. After our family home was foreclosed on, she left the state to live with her parents.

His divorce was in my favor. It is much easier to obtain loans for college if you are the child of low-income divorced parents. I received enough financial aid (primarily through loans and grants) to pay for my college education.

I didn’t use it because when I got to college I decided to join the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC), which helped pay for my schooling.

20 years later

Even now, my parents are not good with money. He neither has any retirement plan nor any solid emergency fund. They both worked even when they reached retirement age, and I think they plan to continue working until they can no longer do so.

Social security has helped them a lot.

My siblings and I learned very different things from this parenting. My brother learned that he could achieve something by working until he died. He doesn’t worry about saving money and gives importance to spending whatever he earns to keep his children happy (just like my parents).

My sister was like that for a very long time. She gave importance to ostentation and expensive things because she did not want to feel poor. However, over the years, she has learned the value of saving money for the future through my passion for financial independence. She also wants to pursue FIRE!

I went in the opposite direction.

I looked at my parents without thinking and decided that this was not what I wanted for my future. I took it upon myself to learn financial literacy. I’ve made many mistakes, but I think I’m getting there.

financial literacy

The gist of this story is that financial literacy is not easy to learn, but it is achievable for most people.

It’s not taught in school (at least it wasn’t in my school), and if you didn’t grow up in an environment where it was practiced daily, it’s difficult to understand.

However, this does not make it unattainable. It would have been great if my parents could have guided me on this, but they couldn’t.

Instead, I learned the value of hard work and I don’t want to be destitute in the future. These were also valuable lessons, and I’m glad I learned them.

My parents may not have taught me financial literacy or provided financial advancement, but they gave me the tools I needed to learn it and succeed on my own.

Ultimately, that was a far more important lesson.

