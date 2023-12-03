Social media reacts to Mike Perry's corner stoppage win over Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56

Mike Perry now has the belt to call himself the “King of Violence” after defeating former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez in Saturday’s BKFC 56 main event.

After strong preparation for his Bare Knuckle Boxing bout, Perry once again showed that this world of fighting is the best fit for him. He gouged out Alvarez’s eye at the point of a corner stoppage TKO, closing the 175-pound contest, which took place at the Maverick Center in Salt Lake City, and walked away with the “King of Violence” championship.

The fight community applauded Perry’s efforts, and you can see the top social media reactions to his win over Alvarez below.

Wow, nice jab from Eddie. definitely the better boxer – Caposa (@Grabak_Hitman) 3 December 2023

It’s a sprint! Alvarez looked good early on. Landing heavy shots on Perry with good accuracy. 10-9. – Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) 3 December 2023

Nonsense. It’s a fight. Very cruel. Both Perry and Alvarez have already been busted. Perry takes second place. 19-19. – Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) 3 December 2023

Mike Perry defeated Eddie Alvarez #BKFC56 Alvarez was unable to see because he was stuck in a corner. – Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) 3 December 2023

Mike Perry does it again. Alvarez’s corner stopped the fight before the third round could begin. Platinum is the inaugural King of Violence Champion. – Ariel Helvani (@arielhelvani) 3 December 2023

I love Mike Perry. the only reason i’ll watch bkfc #BKFC – Casey O’Neil (@kingcaseymma) 3 December 2023

These fights are very brutal. The damage these people endure is insane. – Caposa (@Grabak_Hitman) 3 December 2023

Mike Perry says he wants Conor McGregor. Obviously, this is not happening. David Feldman says he wants to run it back, and he’d like to do it in Philly. Either way, Perry will have some fun options in boxing or BK in 2024. – Ariel Helvani (@arielhelvani) 3 December 2023

