December 3, 2023
Social media reacts to Mike Perry's corner stoppage win over Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56


Mike Perry now has the belt to call himself the “King of Violence” after defeating former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez in Saturday’s BKFC 56 main event.

After strong preparation for his Bare Knuckle Boxing bout, Perry once again showed that this world of fighting is the best fit for him. He gouged out Alvarez’s eye at the point of a corner stoppage TKO, closing the 175-pound contest, which took place at the Maverick Center in Salt Lake City, and walked away with the “King of Violence” championship.

The fight community applauded Perry’s efforts, and you can see the top social media reactions to his win over Alvarez below.

mma junkie

caposa

fittv

Kamru Usman

J.I. Goodman

caposa

nick baldwin

nick baldwin

mike bohn

ariel helwani

casey o’neil

ben rothwell

caposa

mma junkie

spinnin backfist

Kamru Usman

mma junkie

bj penn

ariel helwani

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Source



