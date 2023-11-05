Social media reacts to Colorado's offensive struggles against Oregon State

At least so far, Pat Shurmur’s promotion to co-offensive coordinator hasn’t paid dividends for Colorado in its homecoming game against Oregon State.

The Buffs managed only 52 total offensive yards in the first half – 41 through the air and 11 on the ground. To make matters worse, quarterback Shadeur Sanders apparently has not recovered physically from the beating he took last week at UCLA.

The only bright spot has been Colorado’s defense, which produced two turnovers, three sacks and four TFLs in the first half. However, after allowing a late Oregon State touchdown, the Buffs entered their locker room down 14–3.

What social media is saying about Colorado’s offensive struggles:

#cubfs The offensive line certainly isn’t as devastating as it was last week, but still didn’t result in an efficient offense overall. The Buffs punt for the third time in four drives and have only 42 yards so far (2.1 per play). – Tyler King (@King_TylerB) 5 November 2023

The Buffs are no longer an air raid, gun tossing offense. This Shurmur system is much slower and more methodical. The Buffs have traded some of their explosiveness, but this new system will be much less taxing on the offensive line. Idea? -Ralphie Report (@RalphieReport) 5 November 2023

Amateurs need to find out something about the crime. – Todd the Show (@ToddtheShow) 5 November 2023

Buffs fans booing in less than two minutes during Pat Shurmur’s offensive play – Jake Shapiro, but gobble gobble 🦃 (@Shapalicious) 5 November 2023

Shedure needs to read this better. It’s a perfect blitz, go to your first read for the jump ball in the redzone – TonythePodBoss (@TonythePodBoss) 5 November 2023

Shedure might be better than him…he’s got to beat Jimmy Horn there. It’s a tough throw but he’s good enough to hit it – Iceberg Slim (@SL7MB4NDZ) 5 November 2023

Wow, didn’t know coach got rid of OC. it was time. Pat Shurmur wasn’t there just to be an “analyst” – S. Raach (@allnRachal) 5 November 2023

Part of it was bad luck that Hankerson slipped in the open field in front of him. Still, the last #cubfs The drive included three completions for minus-11 yards – Pat Rooney (@prooney07) 5 November 2023

Shadure Sanders is 3-for-3 for minus-11 yards on this possession. His completions – all to running backs – have gone for minus-3, minus-6 and minus-2 yards. #cubfs – Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) 5 November 2023

Shedur missed some throws tonight. Body language is not good. Neither are the vibes. He is quite hurt. – Matt Smith (@RealMatSmith) 5 November 2023

Very happy with our D.

Ironic is how things have changed as the season has progressed. – Kelly Brooks (@kellybrooks627) 5 November 2023

Buffs punt. again. This is the fourth time tonight. With two minutes left in the first half we only have 49 yards of total offense. This sting and sting approach is clearly not working. -Ralphie Report (@RalphieReport) 5 November 2023

Source: coloradobuffaloeswire.usatoday.com