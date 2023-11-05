November 5, 2023
Social media reacts to Colorado's offensive struggles against Oregon State


At least so far, Pat Shurmur’s promotion to co-offensive coordinator hasn’t paid dividends for Colorado in its homecoming game against Oregon State.

The Buffs managed only 52 total offensive yards in the first half – 41 through the air and 11 on the ground. To make matters worse, quarterback Shadeur Sanders apparently has not recovered physically from the beating he took last week at UCLA.

The only bright spot has been Colorado’s defense, which produced two turnovers, three sacks and four TFLs in the first half. However, after allowing a late Oregon State touchdown, the Buffs entered their locker room down 14–3.

What social media is saying about Colorado’s offensive struggles:

