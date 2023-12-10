Social media happy as KJP gets fact-checked for promoting 'Bidenomics' on X: 'Love Community Notes'

Biden administration critic X appeared grateful to the feature on Twitter, which affected the White House press secretary Carrin Jean-Pierre with a crowdsured fact-gathering on Twitter.

The fact-check emphasized that Biden is not saying the economy is looking better, but rather that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy is continuing to wane.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was reprimanded after fact-checking her boast about “Bidenomics”. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Jean-Pierre shared the X post after the US jobs report came out on Friday.

“Today, we got more good economic news. 199,000 jobs were created last month,” he wrote. “A total of 14.1 million were created under President Biden. That’s Bidenomics in action.”

However, using the “Community Notes” feature on the platform, a group of users added information under the post, saying: “It is well documented that approximately 72% of the job gains since 2021 are only recovered jobs. that were lost during the pandemic, not rebuilt.”

As a source, the note shares a US House Budget Committee press release from June that notes how job growth under Biden has been “recovery” as opposed to “creation.”

According to the release, “About 72 percent of all job gains since 2021 were only jobs recovering from the pandemic, not new jobs created.” “In fact, when looking at today’s economy compared to pre-pandemic levels, employment has increased by only 3.7 million.”

After the note was placed on the post, X users celebrated the note.

OutKick sports commentator Dan Dakich commented: “Love the community notes.”

Conservative writer and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza commented: “She lies. Gets exposed. Then lies again.”

US President Joe Biden speaks to guests at electrical equipment maker Ingeteam Inc. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 15, 2023. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Brian Griffin, press secretary for Governor Ron DeSantis, criticized the White House official, saying: “Another day, another community note on White House tweets. The Democrats are lying to you. Ignoring your reality for our narrative. Do it, so that we can live in this power.’”

“There’s only one person in this race who can beat the Democrats in November. That’s @RonDeSantis.”

The official account of “Rasmussen Reports” expressed gratitude for the “Community Notes” function, posting, “Good morning! Where would we be without @CmunityNotes? We’d be back inside Jack Dorsey’s censorship prison.”

XM Radio host Andrew Wilko said: “She really says what she wants, doesn’t she?”

And Trump 2024 senior adviser Dan Scavino, Jr. responded to Jean-Pierre’s post with a GIF of the “Elf on the Shelf,” writing: “Stop spreading misinformation. The Elf is watching.”

Despite the insistence of the Biden administration and the media that the economy is doing well Under the President, most voters – including Democratic Party voters – do not feel very positive about the economy: In an October New York Times/Siena poll, more than 60% of Democrats said the economy was “only fair” or “is out of order .”

