Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition has been rocky from the start, and although the billionaire still boasts big plans for the “Everything App,” now called “X,” the numbers aren’t adding up just yet.

X is struggling to attract users and revive its advertising business after a big drop in revenue following Musk’s acquisition, according to third-party data. wall street journal, Meanwhile, Snapchat, the social app famous for its disappearing messages, is seeing a significant increase in users.

In August, Musk Posted That Whereas Twitter previously had 237.8 million active users. According to the outlet, Time publicly filed financial results.

But X has also lost about 15 million users during Musk’s tenure; Daily active users of the app via mobile apps declined 16% in September compared to the month before Musk took charge, according to an analysis by research firm Sensor Tower.

Additionally, advertising, WSJ,

According to Sensor Tower data, X had an average of 183 million daily active users in September, compared with 10 million on Threads and 385 million on Snapchat. That’s right: The social app, founded in 2011 and declared “dead” by major outlets in 2018, is experiencing growth in revenue and users and trying to nudge them to make more in-app purchases like clothing and concert tickets. Is doing, as Quartz reported last year. ,

And Snapchat’s parent company, Snap, reported better-than-anticipated results for the third quarter, reporting revenue of $1.19 billion, up 5%, and a net loss of $368 million, or 23 cents per share. Diversity informed of.

