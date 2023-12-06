Social media and the evolution of financial markets

Image created by Quora with DALL·E-3 Image created by Quora with DALL·E-3

How has the landscape of financial markets and people's trading decisions evolved with the growth of social media?

Answer By Professor Rollie Heimer, Arizona State University

Social media has changed society in many ways, some of which are not for the better. For example, social media has been linked to worse mental health because it increases harmful social comparisons. Research in the field of financial markets has unexpectedly revealed that many of the main shortcomings of social media also affect the behavior of amateur traders, often to their own detriment.

Financial markets and the way people do business have traditionally been thought of as largely rational processes driven by changing fundamentals such as earnings reports or economic indicators. However, others suggest that the stories people tell each other – that is, the narratives – are more important than economic fundamentals in driving economic outcomes, such as asset price bubbles. Recent research, such as some of my own, shows that social connections between traders are influencing investment decisions in important ways.

This research on the effects of social media on trading behavior comes from newly available data sources. One such data set observed the activity of thousands of retail traders who were members of an online social network, allowing researchers to link traders’ portfolio returns and trading behavior over time to their messaging and friendship connections. Another data set comes from social media platforms designed to share ideas between traders. Several key findings emerged from this research:

1) Success of others led to aggressive trading: When traders’ peers had positive portfolio performance in the previous week, they tended to trade more aggressively in the following week, which often resulted in failure. as a result of this social transmission biasThe average activity of traders increased and the volatility of portfolio returns also moved upward as the social network grew with more traders joining over time.

2) Broadcast Profit, Hidden Loss: Traders were more likely to privately message other traders on the platform after weeks when their own portfolios had higher returns. In other words, traders preferred to spread the word about their wins rather than their losses. Social media platforms are also likely to be explored by traders confirmatory informationFor example, other traders who share a bullish view on a stock.

3) Like most others, traders also engage in impression management Strategies on Social Media: While traders love to talk about their investing successes, they also tend to disappear when their trading goes poorly. Naturally, traders prefer to present themselves as winners because of the social stigma associated with losing. As a result, our research shows that social media increases the behavioral biases called disposition effect This causes traders to sell winning assets too quickly and hold on to their losses for too long.

Overall, these results suggest that social media enables selective sharing of investing “success stories” that may promote more risky, active trading strategies, even if the majority of traders ultimately underperform. Do it. The natural human tendency to follow the crowd and learn from the successes of others, enhanced through online networks, may shift the culture in finance toward more short-term thinking.

As financial markets become increasingly connected to technology globally, continued research on social impacts can help shed light on how interactions shape decision making and ultimately market outcomes. Understanding these “social transmission biases” will become increasingly important.

