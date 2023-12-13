LineNext, the NFT subsidiary of Japanese messaging giant Line, has raised $140 million in a funding round led by private equity firm Crescendo Equity Partners. The company claims that this investment is the largest support for an Asian blockchain company this year.

The company plans to use the fresh capital injection to expand its global NFT business and introduce new services to promote wider Web3 adoption. First on the agenda is the official launch of LineNext’s global NFT marketplace Dosi in January 2024.

Integrated with Line’s existing NFT platform in Japan, Dosi will be offered as a mobile app that enables global trading of digital assets.

Line Next – which is based in South Korea, but also has offices in the US and Japan – is also developing a social app powered by AI avatars, as well as using Line’s popular Brown and Friends characters from the Line Friends IP. Also developing blockchain games. The company also operates the game Dosi platform, which hosts several NFT games.

In April, IPX, owner of the Line Friends IP, announced a collaboration with popular Ethereum NFT project Azuki, which will provide things like merchandise, content, and events.

Line’s new services will be built on the blockchain network Finxia, ​​formerly called Line Blockchain (and originally Link Chain). The native cryptocurrency of Finxia is LINK. LineNext and Peter Thiel will join the Finesse Foundation to contribute to the expansion of the ecosystem of the Crescendo-backed blockchain.

Kevin Lee, managing partner of Crescendo, said, “Line’s global competitiveness and its vision to lead Web3 services was the investment thesis.” “We hope to create a standard for Web3 apps that ordinary users can easily use and drive blockchain adoption for all types of Web2 services and brands.”

Editor’s note: This article was written with the help of AI. Edited and fact-checked by Andrew Hayward,

Source: decrypt.co