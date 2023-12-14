social entrepreneurship innovation

Auke Idzenga, a Bacolod-based social entrepreneur and marine engineer, has lived in the Philippines since 1985. Their remarkable work in providing clean water to 600 remote villages is truly inspiring.

On behalf of his organization, Alternative Indigenous Development Foundation Inc. (AIDFI), he received the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2011 and has recently been awarded the 3rd Mansmith Innovation Award for his innovative social initiatives. In this interview, he shares his journey into social innovation for the upliftment of the rural poor.

Q: Can you share the story behind your decision to dedicate your life to providing clean water to remote villages in the Philippines?

Answer: I studied marine engineering because of my interest in technology and observing the world. After graduation, I worked on three ships and witnessed extreme poverty. Then I decided to dedicate my life to the poor in 1984. I joined a suitable technology group at a technical university in a water laboratory with a ram pump made of concrete. I had never heard of a pump that could bring water from a lower source to a higher height without electricity or fuel. The model was crude but it amazed me and I knew there would come a time when I would work with it.

I went without any organizational support because I didn’t want to be ‘boxed’. My choice became the Philippines, where I stayed twice.

I arrived in Negros and worked with Chinese workers in a farm lot program. This was a period of starvation. Haciendaros had stopped planting due to low prices on the world market. The Chinese workers had no choice and were starving. We helped them borrow a piece of land to grow their own food. We were so busy organizing and providing basic input and guidance that there was no time for technologies. Later, we joined with DBP (Development Bank of the Philippines) and PNB (Philippine National Bank) in the land transfer of most of the indebted villages under the new land reform program.

In my many visits to projects, which were often in hilly areas, I saw the need for technologies where water was most needed for drinking, domestic and irrigation. Basic services (water, sanitation, energy, roads, health and education) were largely absent. With three other Filipino colleagues, we brainstormed an organization serving agrarian improvement communities with programs on sustainable agriculture and appropriate technologies. In 1992, we registered AIDFI.

Q: What were the biggest challenges you faced when initially trying to bring water to these remote areas?

A: Actually, AIDFI became involved in many different technologies for basic needs. It was a natural reaction to what we heard and saw. The ram pump was already there.

As stated earlier, it was in the pre-digital era that we started. Our disadvantage was that we were in Negros. [There were] There were no computers and everything was expensive. It would cost me half my monthly local salary to make a phone call or telegram to my parents. We had lots of dreams and ideas but no money. AIDFI started with a garage in a very small rented bodega. ,

such examples were [when] We couldn’t pay rent or pay our salaries. To develop technologies, we needed to have research material, but where do we get it? From America, we purchased a microfiche reader with 1,000 books on relevant technologies. There was no possibility of it being printed but still sky (Heaven) for us. I wrote a lot of letters to try to get some small sums of money. Some things were positive and helped us buy some basic equipment from a closed shop.

Before AIDFI, I had already experimented in Negros with RAM pumps designed by me. My first installation was on my father-in-law Gregorio’s farm in the mountains of southern Negros. We pumped water up to the highest point of his farm, 55 meters below the creek. Many experiments were conducted on his farm. This was my ‘laboratory’ and Gregorio loved it. Proven technologies adopted by AIDFI.

Q: How did you develop the solutions that made this project successful?

A: The RAM pump was a forgotten technology. It flowed during the Industrial Revolution because there were no concerns about energy and pollution. When we started working with RAM Pump, hardly anyone had heard of it.

My idea was to see what already existed in the Philippines regarding ram pump technology. In the absence of a computer, I typed about 100 letters to groups, academies and government agencies. Some responses were received after a year. I visited all the places mentioned in the answers to learn from their experiences.

On one hand, there were expensive imported models and on the other, there were inferior DIY models. I saw the need for a cross-breed model based on local materials and spare parts (ordinary door hinges). It was labeled the AIDFI model and rigorously tested on projects. We looked and revised further; Innovation never stops. Our guiding principle for all our technologies is: “The designer knows he has reached perfection not when there is nothing to add, but when there is no longer anything to remove.”

Things were slow due to the pre-digital situation and it was difficult to introduce an unknown technology. We developed a working miniature set that we could move by hand and demonstrate. That was the best thing we did. It fits in a camera box and has already been demonstrated in several countries.

Things moved fast in the digital age. In 2012, we moved from one project at a time to batch. We played a key role in institutionalizing the technology in the Department of Agriculture and the Coca-Cola Foundation Inc. Started working with , for which we have implemented the system in 178 previously waterless upper villages, benefiting 130,000 people.

But no matter how simple the technique, it will require care. We train two local technicians in each village. We also felt that social preparedness through a holistic package was important to make the systems sustainable. All of this was geared towards ownership by the community of technology and water unions.

Women play a big role and about 70 percent of the officers are women. It was necessary to counter the old bailout system of completing projects. The social component also underpins the further development we are trying to drive through the holistic water system.

AIDFI also introduced water filters to ensure the water is safe to drink, as well as a monitoring app due to the remoteness of our projects. The associations sent us important data such as the amount of water distributed, fees collected, meetings held and repairs and maintenance carried out.

AIDFI has innovation in its DNA and is constantly looking for further improvements in all aspects of its programs.

We had seen that in villages there was a lot of problem with the public taps installed near the houses. Villagers were paying monthly fees, but there was improper distribution, leading to poor collection. Then I came up with the idea of ​​a water kiosk that would provide 20 liters for one peso coin.

We developed it around many electrical and electronic parts. The pilot units installed worked well but suffered from several problems. I then came to the idea of ​​a kiosk based on a mechanical coin acceptor like the gum ball machines, combined with a toilet flush system. After some modifications, we had a unique mechanical water kiosk. For the Coca-Cola Foundation, we have already manufactured and installed about 200 kiosks.

The beauty of our mechanical water kiosk is that it can also be used in other water systems such as gravity, electric or fuel-powered systems.

The results of the kiosk are amazing. The collection of fees increased manifold. This gives organizations financial space to pay for allowances, spare parts, repairs, expansion, etc. Some associations already use the collection for other types of development.

Q: Can you share a memorable story that highlights the impact on remote villages?

A: RAM pumps take us to many places, even overseas. The most exciting experience during the war was in northern Afghanistan. I went there with another technician. Upon arriving in Kunduz, we decided to immediately start making a list of all the ingredients we had ordered in advance. We heard a very loud bang and the security guards went out. When they came back he laughed and said, “Don’t worry it was only a misfiring (of the rocket propeller).”

we worked in the hills [that were a] A six-hour drive from Kunduz, where there was no vegetation left anymore. Bringing the water to a height of 150 meters opened the possibility for Afghan farmers to distribute water and grow fruit or nut trees. In many ways it was unforgettable.

Later we transferred technology to three Afghans in a training in Bacolod. Even though we did not gain anything financially, we are proud to see our models being produced locally in Afghanistan. We also did this in Nepal, Colombia and Mexico. At the moment, we are communicating with Ethiopia, but [lack of] Finance on both sides hinders transfer.

Q: What are the most pressing challenges in the field of social entrepreneurship and innovation today, and how do you see them being addressed?

A: The bureaucracy views social enterprises as routine businesses. For example, we have a coffee shop in our office to generate income for our work, but it is considered a business. This creates problems for us. A Social Entrepreneurship Bill has been in the works for a long time, which will finally give special attention to social enterprises. We need an environment in which (social) enterprises can thrive and thrive, [where there’s] Excitement rather than restriction.

Another challenge is the continued need for funding. We work with the poorest people who are not able to pay for infrastructure, so money has to come from somewhere else. A lot of time is spent in search of money. We prefer to spend that time on quality manufacturing and installations, developing new concepts, and actual research and development.

Q: As a social entrepreneur, how do you measure the long-term sustainability and success of your projects? Are there specific metrics or indicators you focus on?

Answer: From 600 village systems, we know well the many benefits of easy access to increased quantities of water: improved health and hygiene, saving time and money, ease of carrying out household activities and income from water-related activities. Increase in.

However, we never had the time and budget to pursue our impact research to gather evidence-based data. Recently, we developed an app for impact monitoring, which will be launched this December. Tests gathering data before and six months after installation showed major changes. This confirms that bringing water closer to the doorstep or to the fields is changing the lives of those living in upland areas.

To create sustainable systems, AIDFI needs to be sustainable itself. In 2006, we bought a plot of 3,000 square meters (sq. m), built an office and workshop, expanded this workshop with 325 square meters and machines to produce good quality ram pumps and system components. Invested in.

The poor also deserve good working technologies. We have a group of skilled and committed technicians and community facilitators and a passionate management team. AIDFI has a track record of 300,000 beneficiaries in 15 countries, 600 installed systems with pumps. [completed] Four technology transfers with complete infrastructure to perform RAM pump installation professionally anytime, anywhere. -Contribution

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Josiah Go, Mansmith & Fielders Inc. is the President and Chief Innovation Strategist of , offering eight innovation courses to help move your company forward. Visit www.mansmithinnovation.com to discover leading innovators in the Philippines.

Source: business.inquirer.net