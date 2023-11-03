Social entrepreneurs excel in Inspiring Impact Challenge finals

Winner of the 2023 UKZN Inspiring Impact Challenge. (Photo: Setu Dlamini)

Their organizations are helping the community and ensuring sustainability

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) hosted the finals of the 2023 UKZN Inspiring Impact Challenge – an annual competition showcasing social impact initiatives by UKZN students, staff and alumni who are tackling some of society’s biggest challenges. Are entrepreneurs.

Fourteen out of 220 entrants made it to the finals and they competed with an electrifying round of elevator pitch presentations on their social enterprises in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The finalists, who competed in four categories – undergraduate, postgraduate, employee and alumni – are experts on a variety of subjects and the projects they showcased ranged from youth empowerment and career guidance to STEM education and agribusiness.

Kwazini Zulu, implementation partner and managing director of enterprise development agency Kulisha Consulting, said the judges, who included experts from the banking sector, education and small and medium-sized enterprises, were impressed by the potential of the change-makers. Zulu said, “There was a lot of excitement in the air – the contestants were nervous and the judges spent a lot of time deliberating about the results.”

The winners received prizes up to Rs 20,000 each as well as business mentorship opportunities with partner establishments: Standard Bank, The mail and guardianCloud Therapist, UKZN Student Governance and Leadership Development (SGLD) and The Social Enterprise Academy.

Standard Bank KwaZulu-Natal Relations Manager Mduduzi Zenda congratulated the contestants on their presentations. “You all were very calm, clear and your ideas were innovative. The judges believe that your contribution will go a long way in helping communities and ensuring sustainability.”

Dr. Nombuso Khumalo, the first prize winner in the alumni category, quipped that he tried to control his nervousness by telling a joke at the beginning of his presentation. “I managed to make the judges laugh and that lightened the mood. It was an enjoyable learning experience and I am grateful for the opportunity.”

Khumalo was one of the most influential participants. His non-profit organization (NPO), Mina Thina Children’s Foundation, organizes charity fundraisers for learners in schools in Nkandla, Melmoth, Eshowe and Mandeni in the rural areas of KwaZulu-Natal.

The judges were interested to know that Khumalo’s social entrepreneurship journey did not begin with agricultural or business studies, but with an MBChB degree. Khumalo says that although she intended to pursue a career in medicine, she felt more drawn to keep a promise she made to herself as a teenager growing up in rural Eshowe. “Meena Thina Children’s Foundation was born when I was 15 years old and I told myself I wanted to give back to the learners in my community and schools who were struggling without basic needs met.”

Since its inception in 2021, Meena Thina Children’s Foundation has facilitated the donation of over 400 pairs of shoes to learners and adopted four schools that are beneficiaries of the venture’s Little Herbs Garden Project, which addresses the nutritional needs of Let’s complete.

Khumalo is currently working with the United Nations, World Food Forum and Mercedes-Benz BVisionaries to expand her vision.

When asked by the judges what she would wish for her NPO, Debbie Marie, first prize winner in the staff category, spoke about her vision to secure long-term funding to maintain the longevity and success of the music education and Ukusa arts program. talked to. Music production organization.

The Ukusa Arts Program addresses three of the UN’s SDGs, one of which is gender equality. Mary, a lecturer in Jazz Studies at UKZN and also a professional jazz singer and pianist, is passionate about encouraging women to participate and excel in the music industry. She works towards this end with Womuzo, one of Ukusa’s major projects. Which provides guidance to young female musicians.

Commenting on Womuzo’s inspiration, Mari said: “There is a culture where musical instruments are gendered. You will find that certain instruments like the bass or trombone are usually played by men while women are socialized to play instruments like the piano or flute. There are also more men than women among band leaders, conductors and music directors. Womuzo helps create awareness about and support women on their journey in the music industry.”

The youngest of the winners was 20-year-old Mr Sabelo Mkhize, who has worked towards becoming a change-maker and social entrepreneur since the age of 14. Mkhize won first prize in the graduate student category for her latest effort, Dear Youth of. South Africa (DYSA), is a social enterprise dedicated to providing youth with skills for job creation. He said the award was very special as it was his third attempt at the challenge this year.

DYSA’s major projects include a matriculation rescue campaign, financial education for learners and a mental health awareness campaign, all of which are currently being rolled out in Umlazi, Durban.

Inspired by the hardships of his life, Mkhize said: “My goal is to encourage youth participation in skills that promote self-employment and job creation. What inspires me is the situation I experienced growing up in Umlazi, where there is massive unemployment and lack of skills, leading to youth turning to crime – I want to help stop this. Am.

With his prize money of R15,000, Mkhize plans to invest in expanding the NPO Matric Rescue Campaign.

Lindelani Juma stood first in the postgraduate students category and also won the Most Inspirational Award; While Dr Simon Taylor (High Impact), Ms Motathi Ntsoane (Most Innovative) and Dr Justine Pringle (Potential for Growth) also received awards.

UKZN Executive Director: Corporate Relations Norma Zondo addressed the participants and said that the judges were extremely impressed by the general standard of submissions, “There were so many incredible entries this year, you are all very proud of yourself for making it through to the final stage. Should be.” To compete and give back to our communities.”

Source: mg.co.za