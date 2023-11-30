How social entrepreneurs advance the Sustainable Development Goals in Africa through systems change strategies

Despite significant progress in eradicating poverty and promoting health and education, recent reports indicate that the international community seems far from achieving the SDGs by 2030. In the 2022 SDG report, the UN Secretary-General calls for bold action. Knowing that time is running out and mankind faces an urgent need to find, support and finance transformative solutions at a faster pace than ever before:

More than 445 million people in sub-Saharan Africa alone still live in extreme poverty, on less than US$1.90 per day.

More than 60 percent of Africa’s population is under the age of 25. While young people represent a vital asset or the socio-economic development of the continent, high youth unemployment rates, which have reached above 60 percent4 in some African countries, are a barrier to youth achieving meaningful livelihoods.

Expectedly, climate change will have serious consequences on the African continent, causing drought and resource shortages that may result in social conflicts.

Seven of the 10 5 countries most vulnerable to climate change are in Africa.

These serious challenges are extremely complex and deeply interconnected. To accelerate the achievement of the SDGs, a systemic approach is needed to ensure that the root causes rather than the symptoms of these troubling problems are addressed. This is done by changing, altering and changing structures, customs, mindsets, power dynamics and rules through collaboration between different actors with the intention of achieving lasting improvements at the local, national and global levels. While the complex, long-term nature of systems change may cause uncertainty and turmoil during the change process, it is worth it and leads to more sustainable change. Historical examples of successful systemic change range from the abolition of slavery in the United States to the campaigns that resulted in women gaining the right to vote. Among those working to develop such solutions, the work of social entrepreneurs stands out. Since social entrepreneurship involves taking risks and venturing into unknown territory, not all social entrepreneurs are always successful in scaling up their efforts. However, their entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, risk-taking ability and perseverance set them apart.

It is encouraging to note that over the past few years, while the idea of ​​systems change has gained momentum in the field of development and philanthropy, it has also become almost a buzz word. At Ashoka, the global network of social entrepreneurs, we have been at the forefront of linking the concept of social entrepreneurship to systems change since the beginning of our work in the early 1980s. In the recent Roots of Change report, we show through practical case studies of 5 Ashoka Africa Fellows why and how these leaders have developed systems-change strategies. We aim to generate greater understanding about systems-change within three main groups: i) practitioners, i.e., social entrepreneurs and civic sector leaders; ii) Investors for social change in Africa; and iii) influential players such as corporate and government leaders.

5 case studies illustrate how social entrepreneurs, with their teams, partners and beneficiaries:

Creating more inclusive environments for children with disabilities (Shonakip Social Enterprise, South Africa);

Creating more value for smallholder coffee farmers by changing power structures (NUCAFE, Uganda);

Leveraging Technology and Public Participation to Improve Public Transparency and Accountability (BuzzIT, Nigeria);

Motivating a comprehensive response to the stroke crisis (Stroke Action Nigeria); And

Increasing access to sustainable eye care (Kovin Naidu, through his various ventures, Africa).

