FINCA International is launching the FINCA Ventures Awards to support social entrepreneurs who share FINCA’s steadfast commitment to ending global poverty.

The FINCA Ventures Awards will launch its online application which is open to social entrepreneurs with bold visions, disruptive business models or new products or technologies that can create meaningful impact for poor and low-income people in developing markets.

The FINCA Ventures Awards will culminate in an event in Washington DC in March 2024. The event will feature individual pitch presentations by the finalists to the jury and celebration of the top winners in the categories of Environment and Health.

Through the FINCA Ventures Awards, FINCA seeks to raise awareness among the donor and investor network of the powerful potential of catalyzing startups seeking to deliver impactful and scalable solutions to poor and low-income clients.

In the Health category, the FINCA Ventures Awards will give priority to social entrepreneurs who are developing and scaling solutions that improve access and reduce costs for people with limited or no access to quality health care.

They expect a range of applications, from entrepreneurs building brick and mortar facilities, to digital platforms and medical devices that expand access to healthcare, to B2B and B2C financial solutions tailored for the healthcare sector.

In the Environment category, the FINCA Ventures Awards focuses on agricultural solutions that promote climate adaptation, particularly in the agricultural sector.

Entrepreneurial applicants can build local processing capacity that provides better market access to smallholder farmers and motivate them to adopt better farming practices, provide ag technology and digital extension services, or create financial solutions that support farmers. Helps India deal with climate shocks and crop failures.

Agriculture (American Founder or C-Suite)

Agriculture (local founder)

Health (American Founder or C-Suite)

Health (local founder)

Benefits of Partnership

In each category, the grand prize winner will receive a $70,000 grant award. The second and third place finalists will receive grant awards of $20,000 and $10,000, respectively.

Criteria for Participation

They are looking for companies with a significant presence in Sub-Saharan Africa and whose solution fits into one of the following two categories: global health and environment.

To win a grant award, participants must be able to travel to Washington DC (with costs covered by FINCA) to present at a pitch program.

how to apply

Click Here to apply. The application deadline is Friday, December 15, 2023.

