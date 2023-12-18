Social capital can help bridge the wide MSME gap

In the inaugural address of the first Industrial Conference in Pune in 1890, Mahadev Govind Ranade had said that “the industry of the country has dried up for want of capital” because after land revenue, a large part of the gross savings is used for bullion accumulation. Was done. The lack of institutional arrangements for industrial finance meant that capital was trapped in unproductive assets and was not available to India’s entrepreneurs. A century later, the German economic historian Dietmar Rothermund came to a similar conclusion. Lacking financial institutions, the Indian surplus in the second half of the 19th century went into gold and land. Meiji Japan, in contrast, was able to “collect small savings and bring them into the mainstream of the national economy”, making the country’s industrialization possible.

We can blame the British Raj for not creating the financial institutions necessary for Indian industrialization. But this does not answer why Indians did not (or could not) take the initiative to do so. 19th century India failed to develop financial institutions, and one reason why Indians bought gold and land was inadequate social capital resulting from over-diversification. Capital remained within caste-community groups, which zealously protected their business interests and saw themselves in competition with each other. When they had more capital than they could invest in their community, they invested it in gold and land. Physically owning the asset means you don’t have to rely on governments for contract enforcement. In any case, colonial rule had little interest in building trust and social capital in India.

This part of economic history is important because the basic picture of capital allocation remains the same. Avendus Capital estimates the MSME credit gap to be approximately $530 billion; Only 14% of the 64 million enterprises have access to formal credit. More than half of these are seen as not addressable by formal financial institutions. Over 99% of the MSME sector consists of micro enterprises, of which about 80% borrow from informal sources. A 2018 study by the International Finance Corporation found that “friends and family” constitute a significant portion of those informal sources. Every government of independent India has attempted to provide financial capital to entrepreneurs. Yet, almost eight decades later, its distribution remains constrained by social capital. People invest money with people they trust, and that usually means within their own community.

This implies that if India’s entrepreneurs are to promote its prosperity, public policy must provide domestic capital to domestic enterprises. Ranade’s prescription is still valid today. The question is: how do we go about it?

Whatever their other failings, public sector financial institutions have helped reduce caste bias and break down caste-community barriers in capital allocation. Using data from the 2011–12 round of the India Human Development Survey, Sunil Mitra Kumar and Raghupathi Venkatachalam found that while caste-wise differences exist in application rates for agricultural loans, for farmers who apply, approval rates were almost equal in all castes. Group. Indeed, for small farmers, “caste-based differences in loan application and approval rates are substantially smaller.” It’s not perfect, but it’s meaningful progress. Now compare this with MSME loans. Aashay Kadam, Prakash Singh and Jayati Chatterjee found that “although entrepreneurs from lower castes are more likely to obtain loans from the formal financial system…(entrepreneurs from lower caste communities) receive significantly lower loan amounts.”

From these studies, we can say that banks show less caste bias in granting agricultural loans as compared to commercial loans. Now this may be because farming is not as dependent on business networks as MSMEs are, and loan officers make social capital assumptions in their loan approvals. It will be difficult for a non-dominant group entrepreneur to succeed in a new business because he lacks a network. This does not mean that caste bias is not a factor, but rather that our entrepreneurs remain trapped by the limitations of social capital.

Caste-affirming identity politics will worsen the situation. This is likely to strengthen social capital within a caste-community and weaken the social capital that fosters interaction between communities. Financial capital will also follow suit and remain under-allocated rather than flowing into more productive investments across India. Government schemes cannot change it beyond a limit. We have to change the feeling of ‘we’.

Technology holds promise. I hope Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN) will grow like UPI. This could enable lending and borrowing across the country free from caste affiliation. Its success will be historic. For the first time, India will have a truly national market for business loans. It could unleash the economic potential that Ranade had envisioned. However, for this to happen, OCEN must cross some trust gaps: between citizen and technology, citizen and government, and ultimately between citizen and citizen. Like Caesar’s proverbial wife, OCEN must be trusted and seen as such. At least as trustworthy as a member of his own community.

